The Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore was going to be a statement game no matter what. We knew the Bengals were capable of being good, but this was the 5-1 Ravens in M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens were the AFC favorites of NFL analysts across every platform. If the Bengals lost, they’d say “same old Bengals.” If the Bengals lost, but kept it close, they’d say “they’re not quite ready yet.” If the Bengals squeaked out a win, they’d say “maybe these Bengals are for real.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO