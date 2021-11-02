CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sacrifice Zones

By Lylla Younes
ProPublica
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolluters are turning neighborhoods into “sacrifice zones” where residents breathe in carcinogens. The EPA allows it. We mapped all the hot spots. Do You Live Near an Industrial Facility? Help Us Investigate. Industrial facilities release toxic air...

www.propublica.org

Comments / 0

Related
ProPublica

Poison in the Air

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. From the urban sprawl of Houston to the riverways of Virginia, air pollution from industrial plants is elevating the cancer risk of an estimated quarter of a million Americans to a level the federal government considers unacceptable.
ENVIRONMENT
ProPublica

Can Air Pollution Cause Cancer? What You Need to Know About the Risks.

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. You may be one of millions of people across the country who has lived in an area with an increased estimated cancer risk because of the chemicals industrial facilities release into the air.
CANCER
KCET

What is a Sacrifice Zone? The Environmental Racism of Oil Drilling in L.A.

One day in 2010, when Nalleli Cobo was nine years old, she came home with her big sister from a yoga class and realized something was wrong. The air around the University Park apartment where she lived with her mother, two siblings, grandmother and great grandparents, near downtown L.A., smelled of guava. It was overpowering. To avoid it, her family slept crammed together in one bedroom, with all the windows closed and an air purifier running. But the smell didn’t go away; sometimes guava, sometimes cherries, sometimes rotten eggs, the family could get no relief for about a week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This COVID Warning

During a busy coronavirus news week—which included parents getting vaccines for their kids aged 5 to 11 and the development of two pills proven effective as therapeutics—there was news that concerned experts: Legal challenges to a planned mandate for companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccines, and cases plateauing (not going down) and stuck at 75,000 a day. With this in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on This Week opposite Martha Raddatz to tell you how to be safe, and he had a warning. Read on for five essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
Powell Tribune

Zoning amendment

INDUCTANCE ENERGY CORPORATION ZONING MAP AMENDMENT. At their regular meeting on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11:15 am, the Park County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider the Zoning Map Amendment Application of Inductance Energy Corporation (IEC). IEC requests to change the zoning of an approximately 160-acre parcel with a site address of 225 Highway 295, Powell, WY from the current General Rural 35-Acre (GR-35) Zoning District to an urban Industrial Zoning District. The property is described as all that portion of the SW ¼ (K, L, M, N) of Resurvey Lot 37, T55N R98W, 6th P.M., Park County, Wyoming.
PARK COUNTY, WY
ProPublica

Do You Live Near an Industrial Facility? Help Us Investigate.

We’re reporters with ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative news organization. We’re working on stories about industrial facilities that emit chemicals into the air and elevate the estimated cancer risk for surrounding neighborhoods. Help us do this work by submitting a tip below. We are eager to hear from communities, workers and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cepro.com

EEOC Updates COVID-19 Employee Vaccination Guidelines for Religious Exemptions

An increase in workplace mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies has yielded an increase in employees’ requests for special exemptions. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) recently issued updated guidance on how employers should handle religious objections to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The guidance explains how Title VII of the Civil Rights...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Air Pollution Warning Issued For Mon Valley

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An air pollution warning has been issued for the Mon Valley. The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert Sunday morning, saying that pollution levels were exceeded at an official monitoring station in the Mon Valley. The Health Department says the exceeded levels of pollution are expected to continue. Young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities during this time. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 7, 2021 During this time in the Mon Valley, young children, elderly people, and those with respiratory problems are cautioned to limit the amount of time they spend outdoors. More information about air quality in the area can be found on Allegheny County’s dashboard.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
KTNV 13 Action News

Revive the Historic Westside

The historic Westside was once a place where Black entertainers and families thrived. Now, the lack of resources, crime and poverty pollute the area. Community advocate, Tashika Lawson is trying to help by listening to the community's concerns.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

LETTER: Will sacrifice be worthwhile?

A reader discusses giving up meat. I gave up smoking 50 years ago and I gave up alcohol six years ago, but I am finding it much harder to give up meat. I believe that I would improve my life chances and that I would be causing less methane to enter the atmosphere which in its shorter life traps heat more effectively than CO2 which stays in the atmosphere for a very long time.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy