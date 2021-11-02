Sacrifice Zones

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An air pollution warning has been issued for the Mon Valley. The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert Sunday morning, saying that pollution levels were exceeded at an official monitoring station in the Mon Valley. The Health Department says the exceeded levels of pollution are expected to continue. Young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities during this time. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 7, 2021 During this time in the Mon Valley, young children, elderly people, and those with respiratory problems are cautioned to limit the amount of time they spend outdoors. More information about air quality in the area can be found on Allegheny County’s dashboard.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO