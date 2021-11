We've gotten off to a 9-4 start on our NBA picks against the spread this season. Can we keep that momentum going into the second week? Here are our best bets for Monday:. Entering the season, we knew the Magic would be hard-pressed to generate offense without a proven shot-creator in the backcourt. So far, that's proven to be true - Orlando scored 97 points and 96 points in its first two contests, respectively, and it needed a Herculean effort from Cole Anthony to reach 110 points on Sunday against a Knicks defense it saw just two days prior.

