Michigan football bowl projections roundup ahead of Week 10

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on in the first half while playing the Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 33-7. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Michigan football team still has its goals ahead of it to make the 2021 season memorable. Four games remain with plenty of opportunities to get back into the College Football Playoff and New Years Six discussion. A reset before the final four games is a perfect opportunity to look at bowl projections.

It is worth noting that most of this involves projecting conference races and how seasons will end. These are not computer projections and are put together based on guesses and conference bowl ties. The fluctuation will sort itself out on the field over the next several weeks.

Here is a look at what Michigan’s bowl future might hold.

On3’s Mike Huguenin: Outback Bowl (Tampa) vs. Texas A&M on Jan. 1

The loss to Mississippi State on Oct. 2 could haunt the Aggies in the New Years Six outlook. They beat Alabama, but still have games with Auburn, Ole Miss and LSU on the schedule.

Michigan is 2-1 against Texas A&M all-time with the last matchup coming in 1995, a 22-20 Aggie victory.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach: Peach Bowl (Atlanta) on Dec. 30

Despite a loss to Michigan State, the New Years Six is still in play for the Wolverines.

Both ESPN contributors have Michigan football heading to Atlanta, though the opponent differs. Bonagura predicts a matchup with Wake Forest, while Schlabach calls his shot with Ole Miss.

The Wolverines are 2-0 all-time with wins in 1976 and 1988. Michigan beat Ole Miss 35-3 in its lone matchup in 1991.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy: Vrbo Citrus Bowl (Orlando) vs. Kentucky on Jan. 1

Heading to the Citrus Bowl would give Michigan its third trip to Orlando under head coach Jim Harbaugh. A showdown with the Wildcats would be historic given the teams have not met since 1908. That game went in the books as a 62-0 Michigan victory.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: Outback Bowl (Tampa) vs. Arkansas on Jan. 1

Another Outback Bowl prediction is in this time against the upstart Arkansas Razorbacks. Michigan is 1-0 in the series with a 45-31 victory during the 1999 season.

Sporting News’ Bill Bender: Fiesta Bowl (Glendale) vs. Texas A&M on Jan. 1

The Fiesta Bowl is the other New Years Six destination Michigan finds itself in the mix for. This is the second time this matchup has appeared here but on a much bigger stage. Meeting the Aggies here likely means both finished the season at 10-2 and are in or near the top ten of the rankings. Michigan’s showdown with Penn State and Texas A&M’s with Auburn could determine that.

Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan: Peach Bowl (Atlanta) vs. Wake Forest on Dec. 30

Lassan sides with ESPN’s Schlabach on Michigan football’s postseason destination, tabbing them to Atlanta for a game with the Demon Deacons.