CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan football bowl projections roundup ahead of Week 10

By Anthony Broome about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3RLn_0ckBzHp000
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on in the first half while playing the Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 33-7. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Michigan football team still has its goals ahead of it to make the 2021 season memorable. Four games remain with plenty of opportunities to get back into the College Football Playoff and New Years Six discussion. A reset before the final four games is a perfect opportunity to look at bowl projections.

It is worth noting that most of this involves projecting conference races and how seasons will end. These are not computer projections and are put together based on guesses and conference bowl ties. The fluctuation will sort itself out on the field over the next several weeks.

SITE MOVE SPECIAL: Join TheWolverine.com for $1 for your first year!

Here is a look at what Michigan’s bowl future might hold.

On3’s Mike Huguenin: Outback Bowl (Tampa) vs. Texas A&M on Jan. 1

The loss to Mississippi State on Oct. 2 could haunt the Aggies in the New Years Six outlook. They beat Alabama, but still have games with Auburn, Ole Miss and LSU on the schedule.

Michigan is 2-1 against Texas A&M all-time with the last matchup coming in 1995, a 22-20 Aggie victory.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach: Peach Bowl (Atlanta) on Dec. 30

Despite a loss to Michigan State, the New Years Six is still in play for the Wolverines.

Both ESPN contributors have Michigan football heading to Atlanta, though the opponent differs. Bonagura predicts a matchup with Wake Forest, while Schlabach calls his shot with Ole Miss.

The Wolverines are 2-0 all-time with wins in 1976 and 1988. Michigan beat Ole Miss 35-3 in its lone matchup in 1991.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy: Vrbo Citrus Bowl (Orlando) vs. Kentucky on Jan. 1

Heading to the Citrus Bowl would give Michigan its third trip to Orlando under head coach Jim Harbaugh. A showdown with the Wildcats would be historic given the teams have not met since 1908. That game went in the books as a 62-0 Michigan victory.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: Outback Bowl (Tampa) vs. Arkansas on Jan. 1

Another Outback Bowl prediction is in this time against the upstart Arkansas Razorbacks. Michigan is 1-0 in the series with a 45-31 victory during the 1999 season.

Sporting News’ Bill Bender: Fiesta Bowl (Glendale) vs. Texas A&M on Jan. 1

The Fiesta Bowl is the other New Years Six destination Michigan finds itself in the mix for. This is the second time this matchup has appeared here but on a much bigger stage. Meeting the Aggies here likely means both finished the season at 10-2 and are in or near the top ten of the rankings. Michigan’s showdown with Penn State and Texas A&M’s with Auburn could determine that.

Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan: Peach Bowl (Atlanta) vs. Wake Forest on Dec. 30

Lassan sides with ESPN’s Schlabach on Michigan football’s postseason destination, tabbing them to Atlanta for a game with the Demon Deacons.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Newsstand: Michigan football odds set for Week 11 game at Penn State

Michigan football has another showdown game waiting with a trip to Penn State this weekend. The Vegas odds came in on Sunday afternoon with the early favorite for Week 11. According to the opening line from Circa Sports, Penn State opened as a one-point favorite over the Wolverines. The line shows up as a pick’em on several sportsbooks as of Monday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Week 10 recruiting winners and losers: Texas A&M has weekend to remember

Recruits normally don’t make decisions based on a one-game performance or solely on one visit. But make no mistake, Saturday’s games will have an impact on the recruiting trail. That’s why Texas A&M, Alabama, Oregon and Purdue are the recruiting winners for Week 10 of the college football season. It’s also why Minnesota and Texas are the biggest losers of the week.
NFL
On3.com

5 disappointing teams in On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking

With the early signing period opening up in just 37 days, college coaches are making mad dashes to wrap up the 2022 recruiting cycle. Missouri, Kentucky and Stanford are some of the surprise classes. But on the flip side, there are some teams that have struggled with the 2022 class. Here’s a look at five disappointing classes in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Auburn, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Atlanta, MI
State
Arkansas State
On3.com

ESPN updates power rankings after Week 10 of college football

Oregon Ducks (8-1) Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1) Michigan State Spartans (8-1) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) Michigan Wolverines (8-1) Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-1) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1) Ole Miss Rebels (7-2) UTSA Roadrunners (9-0) Houston Cougars (8-1) BYU Cougars (8-2) Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2) Baylor Bears (7-2) NC State Wolfpack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Daily briefing: On LSU, Boston College’s emotional win and Jimmy Lake

LSU’s narrow loss to Alabama an indictment of Ed Orgeron. Mediocre LSU pushed No. 2 Alabama to the very last play in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night before falling 20-14. The Tigers limited the Crimson Tide to 6 rushing yards and sacked Bryce Young four times. Alabama clearly missed starting center Darrian Dalcourt, who played one series before suffering an ankle injury. LSU lame-duck coach Ed Orgeron was left to utter the saddest of coaching words, “We should have won the game.” LSU had its chances. That a 4-5 team played that well is, in and of itself, the truest indictment of Orgeron’s tenure. His players are capable of this level of performance, yet they have gone 9-10 since the national championship season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Alabama still on top for elite CB Jahlil Hurley

One of the top players in the class of 2023 made his way back to campus on Saturday, and that’s four-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley. The No. 35 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus has been to a pair of UA games this fall, once for the Ole Miss game and Saturday for the LSU game.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiesta Bowl#Citrus Bowl#Outback Bowl#American Football#Texas A M#Aggies#Ole Miss#Lsu#Espn#Wolverines#Wake Forest#Action Network#Cbs Sports
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes name players of game from win at Nebraska

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Auburn makes cut for 2023 No. 1 SG Stephon Castle

Auburn is among the favorites for the No. 1 shooting guard in the 2023 class. Stephon Castle, who is an On3 four-star recruit, released his top group of schools on Sunday. They included Auburn, UConn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State and Arkansas. Auburn being on the list isn’t a complete...
AUBURN, GA
On3.com

The Ohio State offer surprised 2023 4-star DL Isaiah Neal

Syracuse got things started for Isaiah Neal with an offer late in April. Right after the Orange, Maryland, and Pittsburgh offered. As the 6-foot-2, 260-pound four-star defensive lineman out of Washington, D.C. Gonzaga progressed through the spring, he added more offers. Boston College and Virginia offered in May. Then in...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
On3.com

Kirby Smart: Georgia did not play to defensive standards vs. Mizzou

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is one of the great football coaches in today’s game. Simply put, he didn’t get there without setting incredibly high standards for himself and the players he coaches. After the Bulldogs throttled Missouri 43-6, the head coach let reporters know he wasn’t happy with his defense in a number of areas.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Kirby Smart assesses Georgia quarterback JT Daniels in return

Quarterback JT Daniels made his return to the field for Georgia on Saturday for the first time since late September. Stetson Bennett got the start at quarterback for Georgia, but Daniels came into the game late in the game, and his performance impressed Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. But Smart was more impressed with what he saw from Daniels before he entered the game.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban identifies issues in close victory over LSU

Most times, Alabama-LSU is one of the most anticipated matchups in the country, only for Nick Saban’s team to win by a large margin. The opposite occurred on Saturday, with a closer game taking place in Tuscaloosa than anybody expected. The Crimson Tide escaped with a 20-14 win, breaking their...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith for game-tying Eagles touchdown

Former Alabama teammates are getting the job done in the NFL, as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts found DeVonta Smith for a late key touchdown. Hurts and Smith played together at Alabama in 2017 and 2018 before Hurts moved to play for Oklahoma. The pair reunited in Philadelphia this season as Smith was drafted in the first round by the Eagles.
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: The Dan Mullen narrative must end

Just about a year ago, Dan Mullen led the Florida Gators to an SEC Championship game berth, where they ultimately fell short of Alabama 52-46. The Gators looked like an improved last year, winning the SEC East and ultimately making it to the Cotton Bowl, where they lost to Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kirby Smart analyzes Georgia run defense in Mizzou win

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was not happy with his team’s run defense after the 43-6 throttling of Missouri and he talked about the reasons why he thought his defense got gashed a few times on Saturday. “I felt like we were running up the field. We had two times...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy