CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Nick Saban assesses Bryce Young's progress, big play development

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is happy with the progress he has seen this season from quarterback Bryce Young. Young has played himself into being a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy in his first year as Alabama’s starting quarterback. Saban called his quarterback competitive, and that his improvement throughout the...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

LSU Football could hire college football’s next Nick Saban

LSU football is currently searching for a new head coach to replace Ed Orgeron, who won’t return to Baton Rouge after the 2021 season. And they might be in a position where they could hire college football’s next version of Nick Saban. This could be a unique opportunity for LSU...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama coach Nick Saban said he'll coach 10 more years. That's history in the making

Nick Saban recently said he’s ready to coach 10 more years before he retires. That’s a sentiment that deserves skepticism among the media and fear among his opponents. The Alabama coach has no reason to tell us when he plans to retire. Saban, who turned 70 on Halloween, wouldn’t want recruits to be concerned that he might not be there for their entire Bama career. It’s commonplace for a coach to say he’s not leaving a job anytime soon, then suddenly he’s on a jet flying elsewhere to coach another team or just retires. Telling a recruit that you have just 2 or 3 more seasons left would be recruiting suicide. Saban knows that, so take his latest comments with a grain of salt. However, if that’s what he actually does, Bama will rank among the top dynasties in the history of American sports. Saban is already considered the best coach in the nation and, by many, the best college football coach ever.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban: Brian Robinson growing with every carry

Alabama’s Brian Robinson waited his turn to start at one of the nation’s premier programs, and that decision is now paying dividends. The fifth-year senior now holds the starting spot at running back, and head coach Nick Saban has been very impressed with his progress throughout his time in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Outlines What Could Lead To Nick Saban’s Retirement

A (somewhat misunderstood) Nick Saban quote from today’s SEC coaches teleconference got the college football world all atwitter this afternoon, with the notion that he could coach at Alabama for another decade. He didn’t exactly say that, but it didn’t stop it from becoming fodder today, to the point where even Steve Spurrier weighed in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Optimistic on Drew Sanders’ Return

Nick Saban spoke to the media at his weekly Monday press conference and provided an update on injured linebacker Drew Sanders ahead of the Crimson Tide's upcoming matchup with LSU. "Drew Sanders will start practicing this week, and they're going to do further x-rays to see how he's healed," Saban...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals why he took the LSU job, Miss Terry's role in it

Alabama head coach Nick Saban gained most of his fame from his time in Tuscaloosa, but the 70-year-old coach had several stops before arriving at Alabama, perhaps none more important than the LSU head coaching job. During Thursday night’s Hey Coach & the Nick Saban Show, Saban revealed the steps...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Yardbarker

Alabama Football Celebrate's Nick Saban's 70th Birthday

It was a few days early, but the Alabama football team made sure they got in a birthday celebration for Nick Saban's 70th birthday before players are allowed to head home for a brief break on the bye weekend. The Alabama head coach's birthday is actually on Sunday, but because...
FOOTBALL
tdalabamamag.com

Pro Football Hall of Fame QB gives Nick Saban, Alabama big recruiting tool

The quarterback position was one people thought Nick Saban could not transition from Alabama to the NFL. Has the Crimson Tide become “Quarterback U?” One Pro Football Hall of Famer believes so. Joe Montana won a national championship as the quarterback of Notre Dame in 1977. He had an illustrious...
NFL
FanSided

Why did Nick Saban leave LSU?

Nick Saban had a successful program at LSU before eventually arriving at Alabama, but why did Nick Saban leave LSU when they were on top?. It’s one of the great “what ifs” in college football history: What if Nick Saban had stayed at LSU instead of leaving for the NFL?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 2 Alabama defeated LSU, 20-14, Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Shortly after the win over the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 8-1 (5-1 SEC). “That was a great win for our team....
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Nick Saban recalls close-range sideline conversation with Bryce Young

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – ESPN’s cameras captured a sideline interaction between Alabama head coach Nick Saban and quarterback Bryce Young during Saturday’s game against Tennessee. In the third quarter when the Crimson Tide led, 24-17, with the stadium lights covering the field in crimson, Saban knelt down in front of his quarterback for a quick conversation.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy