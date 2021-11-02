Nick Saban assesses Bryce Young's progress, big play development

Nick Saban recently said he’s ready to coach 10 more years before he retires. That’s a sentiment that deserves skepticism among the media and fear among his opponents. The Alabama coach has no reason to tell us when he plans to retire. Saban, who turned 70 on Halloween, wouldn’t want recruits to be concerned that he might not be there for their entire Bama career. It’s commonplace for a coach to say he’s not leaving a job anytime soon, then suddenly he’s on a jet flying elsewhere to coach another team or just retires. Telling a recruit that you have just 2 or 3 more seasons left would be recruiting suicide. Saban knows that, so take his latest comments with a grain of salt. However, if that’s what he actually does, Bama will rank among the top dynasties in the history of American sports. Saban is already considered the best coach in the nation and, by many, the best college football coach ever.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO