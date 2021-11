Always continuing to expand on its game, InnerSloth has now announced the arrival of the Shapeshifter for its next Among Us update. As its name suggests, the Shapeshifter role will allow Impostors to transform into any living crewmate on the ship, giving you the chance to wreak more havoc and cause confusion among your subjects. Of course, there’s a catch to it: the shapeshifting only lasts for a short period of time and does leave traces of evidence behind. While shapeshifting, other crewmates can see your transformation process and you’ll also appear as your normal character during meetings.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO