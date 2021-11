The Dallas Cowboys look like the cream of the crop in the NFC East. They are receiving little pressure from the New York Giants, Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles. But, they cannot rest on their laurels and need to continue looking for ways to upgrade the roster so they can compete with the rest of the teams looking destined for a playoff berth in the NFC, and acquiring a pass-rusher like Melvin Ingram III could be the move to make.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO