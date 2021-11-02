CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin

By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats reached agreement Tuesday on a plan to lower prescription drug costs for most...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 2

mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Biden Approval Down to 38, Kamala Harris Support CRATERS to 28 Percent

The approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have reached dismal new lows, according to a stunning, just-released poll. In a survey published Sunday by USA Today, the president’s approval rating stands at just 38 percent. According to USA Today, that’s the lowest number they’ve ever recorded for a president at this point in his term — with the exception of Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. Notably, independents — by a 7-to-1 margin (44% to 6%) — believe that the president has done a worse job than they thought he would.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

73 Percent of Biden Voters Want Pilot Who Said ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ to be ‘Punished’ — And 39 Percent Want Him Fired

According to a new poll, a whopping 73 percent of Biden voters want punishment meted out to the Southwest Airlines pilot who punctuated a flight with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon!”. For the uninitiated, the “Let’s go Brandon!” trend originated when some NASCAR fans at Talladega chanted “Fuck Joe Biden”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US court suspends Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A US federal appeals court Saturday halted a vaccine mandate by President Joe Biden's administration that is intended to push millions of workers at businesses with more than 100 employees into getting Covid-19 shots. The New Orleans-based US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said that because petitioners "give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby STAYED pending further action by this court." The traditionally conservative court ordered the government to reply to the motion for a permanent injunction by 5:00 pm Monday. Petitioners include five strongly Republican US states -- Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Utah and Mississippi -- as well as several private companies and religious groups.
U.S. POLITICS
WSAV News 3

AP FACT CHECK: Biden hypes $1T bill impact on electric cars

WASHINGTON (AP) — Boasting about his $1 trillion infrastructure package, President Joe Biden overstated its reach by claiming it would result in 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations and meet his pledge to nudge half of U.S. drivers into EVs by decade’s end. The measure receiving final congressional passage late Friday cuts in half the money that […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSAV News 3

Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the families of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration should be compensated, as his Department of Justice is in settlement talks with affected families. Raising his voice, Biden said that regardless of the circumstances, people who had their children […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Boston

Trump Leads Biden In Potential Election Rematch, Emerson Poll Finds

BOSTON (CBS) — Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a potential election rematch, according to a new poll from Emerson College. The survey asked voters who they’d support if the 2024 presidential election were held today. Biden won the popular vote over Trump 51%-47% in 2020, but the poll conducted exactly one year after Election Day found Trump ahead 45% to 43%, which is within the margin of error. Eleven percent of voters surveyed said they would choose someone else. “With over a tenth of voters voicing support for someone else in another Trump-Biden match-up, 2024 could perhaps...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Baltimore Sun

Congressional Democrats applaud Biden administration for terminating federal contract with Emergent BioSolutions

Two congressional Democrats lauded President Joe Biden’s administration for agreeing to end a federal partnership with a Maryland specialty pharmaceutical company contracted to prepare for and respond to public health emergencies. U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, a New York Democrat who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, cast ...
BALTIMORE, MD

