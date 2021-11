I don’t believe that you need an excuse to open champagne, but when you have a bottle of really good bubbly, you might want to save it for a special occasion. Say, an anniversary, date night, or New Year’s Eve, or a Thursday. But opening a bottle can be intimidating. There’s no electric corkscrew or fancy wine preservation system to help you out. It’s just you, the cork, the wire cage, and a kitchen towel. Whether you have a pricy vintage champagne or an inexpensive bottle of sparkling wine, the last thing you want is a cork flying across the kitchen and bubbles bursting out of the bottle and onto your kitchen countertops. And cabinets. And the floor. And that new velvet dress that you bought just for tonight.

DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO