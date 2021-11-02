Smart holiday shopping tips to get ahead of supply chain issues

Travis Scott was charged twice in the past for encouraging his fans to flaunt security and safety guidelines at his shows. In the wake of Friday’s Astroworld Festival performance that saw eight people die and several others suffer injuries, eyes are turning to the performer's past conduct. People were hurt when the packed crowd surged forward Friday. Now, many have been taking to social media to discuss and share videos from other live performances from the rapper in which he encouraged rule-breaking and even violence at his shows.

