CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

$69 billion in Bitcoin is at the center of Miami crypto court fight

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThoRR_0ckBvq8F00

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Bragging rights and more than $69 billion are at stake in a cryptocurrency court battle underway in Miami.

Legal arguments started Monday in a trial that could (possibly) establish who was the true creator of Bitcoin—and who has rights to Satoshi Nakamoto’s 1.1 million BTC wallet.

A civil trial pitting Ira Kleiman versus Craig Wright seeks to establish who was the real person behind the Bitcoin founder’s pseudonym. Wright, an Australian computer scientist, has made his claim since 2016, but Kleiman says his late brother David, a friend of Wright’s, was the cocreator and is entitled to a share of the Bitcoin nest egg.

Given Bitcoin prices early Tuesday morning, the wallet’s holdings would make its possessor the 15th richest person in the world (assuming they started with no net worth), according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. That amount is higher than the net worth of members of the Walton family, Carlos Slim, and Charles Koch.

Kleiman alleges that his late brother David collaborated with Wright on the creation and early development of Bitcoin, making his heirs entitled to half of the wallet’s contents.

Never miss a story about Bitcoin

Even as Kleiman tries to make his case for a share of Wright’s funds, there’s substantial skepticism from crypto experts that Wright is, in fact, Satoshi Nakamoto. He has not yet publicly shown he has access to the Nakamoto wallet, which only encourages his detractors. And there are older accusations that the proof he has provided was fraudulent.

That raises a question: If Kleiman wins the case, but Wright is not Satoshi (or has lost access to the wallet), will Kleiman still be unable to access the Bitcoin at the heart of the dispute?

The Miami case, at its heart, is not about Satoshi’s identity. It’s looking instead at the business partnership between Wright and Kleiman and whether they were, in fact, partners or just friends.

The jury trial is expected to last three weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Checkout.com CEO says crypto ‘stablecoins’ could one day run the world

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. I’m writing to you today from the Web Summit in Lisbon where I’m having many mask-muffled conversations with executives in between pastel de nata noshings. If the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is the Super Bowl of tech conferences, one could say Web Summit is the World Cup.
MARKETS
Fortune

We live in an age of discovery at the dawn of Web 3.0

This is the web version of The Ledger, Fortune’s weekly newsletter covering financial technology and cryptocurrency. Sign up here to receive future editions. It is fitting that my final dispatch for The Ledger should be sent from Lisbon, a city associated with the distinctly Portuguese emotion saudade, a sad sense of longing.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Koch
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
Person
Carlos Slim
kitco.com

Crypto SWOT: new ATH for bitcoin as it soared past $66k last week

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was BlowUP (BLOW), rising 88,848,931%. Tom Lee from Fundstrat says he could see the newly launched Bitcoin Futures ETF attract $50 billion. As reported by Bloomberg, Lee added that demand could even exceed inflows for QQQ. Lee's team has a year-end $100,000 price target on Bitcoin, though he says the coin's price could rise even higher to $168,000.
STOCKS
bitcoin.com

The Billion-Dollar Bitcoin Case: Long-Awaited Kleiman v. Wright Trial Begins Next Week in Miami

On Monday, November 1, the long-awaited Kleiman v. Wright trial will begin as a federal jury plans to determine the relationship between Dave Kleiman and Craig Wright. The Kleiman estate is asking for $11.4 billion, alongside the return of intellectual property (IP) or its fair market value. While Bitcoinsv proponents and Wright’s fans believe the trial will finally prove Wright’s ostensible Satoshi claims, others believe it may shed some light on proving his theories false.
MIAMI, FL
MarketRealist

Will Ethereum Overtake Bitcoin? Crypto 'Flippening,' Explained

Bitcoin has been the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, while Ethereum holds the second rank. However, markets are now speculating that Ethereum could overtake Bitcoin to become the largest crypto by market cap—a process that in crypto lingo is known as “flippening.” Will crypto flippening happen and what are the implications?
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price crash sees hundreds of billions wiped from crypto market

The price of bitcoin has crashed on Wednesday morning, dropping by thousands of dollars in the space of just a few minutes.The cryptocurrency fell below $59,000 following the flash crash, down more than $5,000 from the levels it was trading at earlier this week.The latest price drop comes less than a week after BTC hit a new all-time high of close to $67,000.Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketBlockchain data suggests today’s price crash is partly fuelled by long-term holders taking some profits, which typically happens after bitcoin hits a new all-time high.Any sudden dip in price...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortune Daily#Btc#Australian#Bloomberg
bitcoinmagazine.com

Miami Mayor To Take His Entire Salary In Bitcoin

The mayor of Miami will be taking his entire salary in bitcoin. "I feel very comfortable getting my entire salary in bitcoin," he said in an interview. Government spending and "manipulated central bank currency systems" drove him to make the bold move. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will be taking his...
MIAMI, FL
cryptopolitan.com

Miami mayor to get paid in Bitcoin

• The Miami mayor seeks to normalize payments in cryptocurrencies. • MiamiCoin has increased in value after over three months since its launch. Francis Suárez, Miami mayor, said he wants a salary in Bitcoin. In this way, Suárez could be the only politician in the United States who hoped for payment in a decentralized currency.
POLITICS
zycrypto.com

Ethereum Is The Center Of The Crypto Economy – Here’s Why

Ethereum is seen as the cynosure of the crypto economy by a cross-section of analysts. The intersection of the metaverse, DeFi, and NFTs are considered as factors for its claim for the top spot. Ethereum will have to battle its “killers” before it can assume the role of King in...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
tymnec

Why Trading in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrencies is Playing with Fire

The two biggest players for digital advertising may have finally halted the blockchain hype. In March 2018, Google updated its financial services advertising policy. With these changes, ads for "Cryptocurrencies and related content (including but not limited to initial coin offerings, cryptocurrency exchanges, cryptocurrency wallets, and cryptocurrency trading advice)" will no longer be displayed in Google's ad network. Facebook had already banned cryptos and ICOs (initial coin offerings) from its platform in January.
bitcoinist.com

October Bitcoin Overperformance Reminds Crypto World Why It Remains King

Bitcoin has once again proved to the market why it remains the king of cryptocurrencies. The digital asset rallied tremendously in the month of October, hitting a new all-time high in the process. Bitcoin dominated the entire cryptocurrency market in terms of growth. Altcoins had rallied in response to bitcoin’s growth. However, none came close to outperforming the pioneer cryptocurrency.
CURRENCIES
MarketRealist

Why Shiba Inu Could Still Make You a Millionaire

Shiba Inu (SHIB) hit another record high of $0.00009 the morning of Oct. 28. The crypto has been on fire lately, fueled by an Elon Musk tweet, Robinhood listing hopes, and the rush to find the next cryptocurrency to explode. SHIB even overtook its major rival and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s favorite, Dogecoin, as the world’s largest meme coin by market cap. Is it too late to buy Shiba Inu? Where can you buy the coin?
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

Investors Pumped A Record-Breaking $1.47 Billion Into Crypto Funds On Heels Of Bitcoin ETFs Launch

Bitcoin and the aggregate crypto market are treading firmly in the bullish territory — and big-money investors have increased their allocation accordingly. According to the latest CoinShares report, cryptocurrency funds attracted close to $1.5 billion in inflows last week following the debut of the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds (ETF) in the United States.
STOCKS
CNET

Best Bitcoin and crypto wallets for 2021

Prices go up and down, but Bitcoin is here to stay. Sooner or later, you're going to need a place to store yours as cryptocurrency continues its march toward the mainstream and becomes more entwined with the global economy. Bottom line: You'll need a wallet if you're looking to invest...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin: Politicians want salary payments in crypto

• Adams follows the same ideas as the mayor of Miami regarding cryptocurrencies. • Bitcoin has become the main cryptocurrency of American politicians. Since Francis Suárez, the mayor of Miami, insisted on being paid in cryptocurrencies, other politicians such as Eric Adams from New York have joined the trend. Adams has also been more specific about accepting cryptocurrency payments and clings to being part of the future.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Fortune

58K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy