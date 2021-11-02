CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Monti Davis paved way to 1st round draft choice status after stellar career at Tennessee State

By Vince Pellegrini
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHl24_0ckBvBNo00

NASHEVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – As a senior at Warren Harding, Monti Davis was selected as a Class 3A Special Mention. Davis went onto play at Tennessee State for coach Edward Martin.

During his final two seasons in Nashville, the Tigers posted a 39-13 record (20-6 in 1978-79; 19-7 in 1979-80).

Harding wins big again, now 10-1

Over his 3-year career at TSU, Davis averaged a double-double each season. As a sophomore, he was able to score 16 points and grab 11 rebounds per game. As a junior, Davis actually hauled down more rebounds (16.2) – topping college basketball – then he scored (15.9). During his senior season, he put together his best season to date as he shot 52.2% from the floor and 69.3% from the charity stripe. He also scored 16.8 points and chipped in with 13.3 rebounds per contest.

Davis was selected in the 1st round (21st pick overall) by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1980.

Harding takes over top spot in AAC Red with close win over Howland

Monti Davis, F/Tennessee State
Career: 74 games played; 16.3 ppg, 13.7 rpg, 49.8% FG

Countdown to College Basketball
October 30 – Duquense’s success rose with Somerset on the court
October 31 – Holden from Mooney guides Louisville to tournament
November 1 – Farrell’s two-way star drafted by NBA and NFL
November 2 – Harding’s Davis drafted in 1st round of NBA Draft
November 3 – Marin shines at Duke and in the NBA
November 4 – Rayen’s Jones makes name for himself in Mountain State
November 5 – Liberty grad put together solid career at Duke
November 6 – Augustin helps lead Providence back to prominence
November 7 – Potter great goes to Big East; later helps YSU to a 19-win year
November 8 – Boardman’s Dials named Big Ten Player of the Year

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
GATOR 99.5

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Ben Simmons News

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia. According to Woj’s new report, the 76ers fined Simmons $360,000 for missing Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The team reportedly plans to keep fining Simmons “until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”
NBA
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monti Davis
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Sunday Afternoon

Another college football head coach has reportedly been fired. Following a regular season full of notable coaching moves – from USC firing Clay Helton to LSU announcing it’s moving on from Ed Orgeron – a third-year college football head coach has been fired. According to multiple reports, UMass has fired...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Kliff Kingsbury takes shot at Texas football after Colt McCoy leads Cardinals win

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury poured salt in the wound of the Texas Longhorns while praising his quarterback, Colt McCoy. The Arizona Cardinals were in for a rough Sunday, as they were without quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for their game against the rival San Francisco 49ers. Things got worse on paper once running back Chase Edmonds left early in the contest due to injury.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee State#Nba Draft#Nasheville#Tigers#Tsu Davis#Aac Red#F Tennessee State Career#Fg Countdown#Duquense#Ysu
The Spun

Look: Major Fight In Stands At College Football Game

Fights among fans in the stands at sporting events have always – unfortunately – been part of the game. However, what used to be a rarity seems to be becoming a common occurrence. On Saturday night, fans attending a game between Boise State and Fresno State were treated to much more than a game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Garrett Wilson Has Message For Ohio State Fans

Just a little over an hour before kickoff, Ohio State announced that wide receiver Garrett Wilson will not suit up this Saturday against Nebraska. Wilson was listed as unavailable on the Buckeyes’ final injury report. It’s unclear why he’s inactive for this afternoon’s game. Moments ago, however, Wilson posted a...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Tennessee after Kentucky win

The Tennessee Volunteers picked up a big win on Saturday against Kentucky. Tennessee’s win snapped a two game losing streak and propelled the Vols to a 5-4 overall record on the year. College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave Tennessee some serious praise after the win. Herbstreit thinks that Tennessee’s offense could pose problems for Georgia’s dominant defense.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Major College Football Offensive Coordinator Fired Sunday Night

On Saturday night, the Washington Huskies faced off against rival Oregon in a Pac-12 showdown. Oregon came in as the heavily-ranked team, but looked to be in for a fight early one. The Huskies score the first touchdown of the game and eventually found a safety near the end of the first quarter to take a 9-3 lead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Released Sunday Morning

A veteran NFL wide receiver was reportedly released on Sunday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are cutting ties with wide receiver Breshod Perriman. Perriman, 28, was a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens out of UCF in 2015. He played in...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football rivalry game ends abruptly following brawl

As far as college football rivalry games go, it doesn’t get much more intense than Johnson C. Smith vs. Livingstone. The 2 schools are credited with playing the first ever HBCU game all the way back in 1892, and this weekend’s game might have been the ugliest of them all.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

Panthers' Haason Reddick accuses Patriots QB Mac Jones of 'completely dirty' play that injured Brian Burns

The Panthers were not happy with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones after the rookie made a play Carolina thought was "dirty." The play occurred in the first quarter of New England's 24-6 win after Jones was strip-sacked by Panthers defensive end Brian Burns. Jones coughed up the ball and it fell to the ground behind him. As Burns tried to go after the ball, Jones grabbed hold of his ankle and refused to let go.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Reportedly Claim Former 1st Round Draft Pick

Just over 24 hours ago, the Houston Texans announced a move that was somewhat surprising to the football world. The team announced on Wednesday afternoon that they waived veteran cornerback Vernon Hargreaves. The former first-round pick had started five games during the 2021 season. While Hargreaves time with the Texans...
NFL
WKBN

WKBN

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy