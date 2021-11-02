Monti Davis paved way to 1st round draft choice status after stellar career at Tennessee State

NASHEVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – As a senior at Warren Harding, Monti Davis was selected as a Class 3A Special Mention. Davis went onto play at Tennessee State for coach Edward Martin.

During his final two seasons in Nashville, the Tigers posted a 39-13 record (20-6 in 1978-79; 19-7 in 1979-80).

Over his 3-year career at TSU, Davis averaged a double-double each season. As a sophomore, he was able to score 16 points and grab 11 rebounds per game. As a junior, Davis actually hauled down more rebounds (16.2) – topping college basketball – then he scored (15.9). During his senior season, he put together his best season to date as he shot 52.2% from the floor and 69.3% from the charity stripe. He also scored 16.8 points and chipped in with 13.3 rebounds per contest.

Davis was selected in the 1st round (21st pick overall) by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1980.

Monti Davis, F/Tennessee State

Career: 74 games played; 16.3 ppg, 13.7 rpg, 49.8% FG

Countdown to College Basketball

October 30 – Duquense’s success rose with Somerset on the court

October 31 – Holden from Mooney guides Louisville to tournament

November 1 – Farrell’s two-way star drafted by NBA and NFL

November 2 – Harding’s Davis drafted in 1st round of NBA Draft

November 3 – Marin shines at Duke and in the NBA

November 4 – Rayen’s Jones makes name for himself in Mountain State

November 5 – Liberty grad put together solid career at Duke

November 6 – Augustin helps lead Providence back to prominence

November 7 – Potter great goes to Big East; later helps YSU to a 19-win year

November 8 – Boardman’s Dials named Big Ten Player of the Year

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.