Patagonia is your go-to destination for warm jackets, athletic tees, and ... wine? The outdoor apparel company is perhaps best known for its cozy fleeces, parkas, and insulated down jackets, but that may be about to change. The brand has revealed the newest additions to its list of products: natural wines, ciders, and sake. Eight wines, which include a Meinklang Rosé for $25, a French Château de Béru Chablis for $48, and a Wild Arc Marquette from New York's Hudson Valley for $30, are already available through the Patagonia Provisions website.

DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO