Sorry Halloween is over? It is possible to get a Halloween “fix” by visiting one of the many haunted sites in New York State. Some of the historic haunted places in New York State offer special tours and events during the haunted month of October but others welcome visitors year round. Many of the sites have been featured on paranormal television shows and in writing. Most of the “spirits” are said to be friendly so not to worry about any malevolent experiences.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO