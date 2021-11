Element Fleet Management, Enel X Focus on Smart EV Charging for Fleets

Valoe Oyj and Neuber GmbH have signed an agreement for the development, prototyping, pre-production and mass production of a vehicle-integrated PV system (VIPV). In the first phase of the collaboration, Valoe will supply photovoltaic (PV) modules and mounting systems for six passenger and refrigerated transport vehicles. The first phase is worth about 120,000 euros and commences immediately. With the signed agreement, Neuber also undertakes to place an order for the pre-series of Valoe VIPV, including solar modules for 100 vehicles. The value of this phase covering the pre-series production is about 700,000 – 1,100,000 euros depending on the vehicle model. Neuber plans to retrofit a large number of vehicles with the conversion kit each year starting in mid-2022.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO