Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) has seen its stock rise by about 18% over the last month, outperforming the broader S&P 500 which was up 7% over the same period. There are likely a couple of trends driving the gains. Firstly, brokerage analysts have turned slightly more positive on the stock in recent weeks. Moreover, stocks in the broader software and technology space have also outperformed over the last month driven by strong earnings reported by bellwether companies. Investors also likely have big expectations of Snowflake, which is viewed as a market leader in the fast-growing cloud data warehousing market.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO