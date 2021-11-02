CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hugs out, wet wipes in: Fighting COVID and climate change at COP26

By Laurie Goering
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

GLASGOW (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The rubber-gloved bathroom attendants at the COP26 climate talks venue may have the event’s least enviable job - wiping down the portable toilet cubicles after every use to help fight COVID-19.

More than 25,000 delegates are attending the U.N. talks - one of the first major global gatherings to be held during the pandemic - and organisers have implemented a raft of anti-virus measures including daily testing and mask wearing requirements.

“The safety and security of everyone at COP26 and in the surrounding community is of utmost importance,” organisers said in a 13-page advice note urging delegates to avoid hugs and offering guidance on how to recycle wet wipe packaging.

Delegates at the Glasgow talks have to take a self-administered lateral flow test each day - and record the results on a UK National Health Service (NHS) app - before entering the “Blue Zone” where the negotiations are being held.

That has at times proved a challenge as delegates from close to 200 countries try to make sense of the detailed instructions on swabbing, swirling and dabbing needed to administer a test.

On the first day of the conference, hundreds of delegates poured into a testing facility next to the entrance with phones in hand and puzzled expressions to seek technical help and initial tests.

A few, flummoxed at their inability to master the app, showed up to the conference gates the next day with their self-administered negative tests in hand - before being directed back to the testing facility.

Maintaining one-metre of social distancing - the amount recommended by conference organisers - has also proved tricky.

Crowds of frustrated delegates queued outside the COP26 venue for as much as an hour and a half early on Monday, prompting organisers to encourage everyone who did not absolutely need to be at the venue to watch online instead.

Events inside the conference centre also had a COVID-era flavour.

A discussion on “loss and damage” from climate change at Germany’s display pavilion on Monday featured two panelists inside a closed goldfish-bowl-style Plexiglas room, while listeners sat outside, linked to the discussion via headphones.

Additional speakers appeared by video link at the event which, like many at COP26, was a combination live and virtual discussion.

In the venue’s multitude of meeting and conference rooms, microphones, chairs and tables are also being wiped down with disinfectant between uses, and packed-in chairs in press conference rooms have given way to socially distanced seating.

“As hosts, we recognise how urgently the world must come together to agree on action to tackle climate change,” the organisers noted in advice to delegates.

But “everyone coming to COP26 has an important role to play in keeping themselves, their fellow participants and the community safe”, it added.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Taoiseach calls for action on climate change at Cop26

Taoiseach Micheal Martin joined other world leaders at the climate conference in Scotland. Irish Premier Micheal Martin has said that action on climate change must match the rhetoric, as he appeared at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. The Taoiseach joined other world leaders at the climate conference in Scotland, where...
ENVIRONMENT
kjzz.org

An inside look at the COP26 climate change summit with the BBC

The U.N. Climate Change Conference begin in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. The two-week symposium — known as COP26 — has seen leaders from more than 100 countries participate in policy discussions with the big goal of slowing the worst impacts of climate change. President Joe Biden attended the early phases...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wet Wipes#Climate Change#Covid#U N#Nhs
The Independent

Canadian becomes world’s first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from ‘climate change’

A Canadian facing breathing issues was diagnosed as possibly the first patient in the world suffering from “climate change,” as doctors said heatwaves and poor air quality were responsible for his condition. Dr Kyle Merritt, responsible for the diagnosis of the senior citizen from Nelson in British Columbia who suffered from asthma, said this was the first time in a decade that he wrote climate change as a cause of suffering. “If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” the emergency room doctor told...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 in Glasgow: Halfway to a halfway house on climate change

The United Nations climate summit in Glasgow is at the midpoint of its fortnight of detailed negotiations – the part that matters and is supposed to translate the fine words of the leaders who opened the conference into binding commitments to change. We are halfway through a summit that appears...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

PMQs: Miliband and Johnson on COP26 climate change action

Ed Miliband has said it is “easy to make promises” for 30 years’ time but harder to act now over cutting carbon emissions. The shadow business and energy secretary said the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow was “about the emergency we face this decade” as he called for action from 2030, not 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

COP26: Climate change strategy for school curriculum

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said changes to the primary curriculum will see a focus on climate change science and sustainability studies. The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: How is climate change affecting Scottish sport?

Closed golf courses. Cancelled football and rugby matches. Stadiums lost to the sea. No regular winter sports. These are just some of the potential consequences for sport in Scotland as a result of climate change. Continued global warming at current rates will impact every aspect of our lives, and sport is no different.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever – it should be a source of great shame to everyone

It is a source of great shame that Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever, with thousands who intended to travel from poorer countries excluded. A hostile environment from the Home Office to those travelling from countries in the global south (especially those from Africa), high costs of accommodation and a failure to deliver on a pledge to offer Covid vaccines to all delegates has excluded many of those who face the worst of the climate crisis every day.Having broken the promise of offering Covid vaccines to all delegates, it is unsurprising to then see that rich...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

Frustrations grow as marchers demand faster climate action

Tens of thousands of climate activists marched Saturday through the Scottish city hosting the U.N. climate summit, physically close to the global negotiators inside but separated by a vast gulf in expectations, with frustrated marchers increasingly dismissive of the talks and demanding immediate action instead to slow global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

Inside and outside climate talks, youths urge faster action

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Young people both inside and outside of the United Nations climate talks are telling world leaders to hurry up and get it done, that concrete measures to avoid catastrophic warming can’t wait. Ashley Lashley, a 22-year-old from Barbardos who is on her country’s climate negotiation team in Glasgow, thought about how to communicate […]
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Burning is the slickest film about climate change since An Inconvenient Truth – and that's its problem

Review: Burning, directed by Eva Orner. The word “crisis” comes from the Greek krinein, which means to decide. You’re stuck in the middle of a burning fire: you need to decide whether you are going to stay and perish; whether you are going to fight to put it out; or whether you are going to leave and let it burn. Burning, Eva Orner’s new documentary, is about the climate crisis, and the Australian government’s decision to (metaphorically) let the fires burn. It is quite explicit in its claims, and this makes it effective as a kind of cinematic essay. It carefully presents...
MOVIES
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy