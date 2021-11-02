CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Ford Bronco DR, updated Audi A8, Rivian IPO: Today's Car News

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord has unveiled a V-8 powered Bronco but you won't be able to drive it on the street. It's a customer race car designed for desert racing. To prove its capability, Ford will enter a prototype in the Heavy Metal class of the 2022 Baja 1000. Audi...

CNET

Best SUVs under $35,000: Our top picks

The average new car sold in the US in September cost well over $40,000. Well, not everyone has over $40,000 to shop for a new vehicle, so welcome to the right place to save some cash. Here, we present our top picks for the best SUVs and crossovers under $35,000.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Here's Your First Look At Hyundai's New Tesla Model X Fighter

Inspired by the Hyundai 45 concept, the Ioniq 5 is just the start of Hyundai's electric revolution. The Korean automaker's first dedicated EV will be followed by the Ioniq 6 sedan and the Ioniq 7 full-size SUV. While we know the Ioniq 6 will be based on the slick Prophecy concept, the Ioniq 7 will soon be previewed by a new concept called the Seven, debuting at the LA Auto Show this month. Ahead of the reveal, Hyundai has revealed some tantalizing teaser images offering a sneak peek at the electric SUV concept's design.
HOME & GARDEN
Reuters

Ford gives Toyota a run for its money

MELBOURNE, Nov 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) is in danger of being overtaken by Ford Motor (F.N) on a key stock market metric. Shares in the $295 billion Japan-based carmaker dropped a tad after it cut its full-year sales guidance as the chip shortage and commodity prices bit. Stock in its rival run by Jim Farley, meanwhile, has surged 20% since last week’s surprisingly good second-quarter earnings.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Ford Mustang Just Dropped A Cool Option

The American muscle car market is massively competitive, and if you don't adapt and improve as a manufacturer, you might end up falling behind. Ford knows this game all too well and is continuously working on keeping the Ford Mustang fresh and competitive. The legendary pony car is getting ready for a major makeover in 2023, but is still keeping things interesting with a bunch of new special editions set to drop for 2022, including the first-ever Stealth Edition, an Ice White appearance package, a revised California Special package, and an upcoming Coastal Limited package. As Ford curates the Mustang lineup for the 2022 model year, some features are being dropped, most notably the Carbon Sport Interior package.
CARS
mobilesyrup.com

Ford begins selling electric motors, shows off vintage EV truck

To help vintage car owners electrify their vehicles, Ford has started selling a new electric crate motor that can be used to modernize vintage rides. The legacy automaker is selling this little motor for $3,900 USD (roughly $4,800 CAD). The motor doesn’t come with a battery or any of the other parts you’d need to actually fully convert a standard car, however. Still, it’s a powerful little engine with 317ft/lbs of torque.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Stops Maverick And Bronco Sport Production

Ford will temporarily suspend production at the Hermosillo plant in Mexico. The Hermosillo facility is tasked with producing the Ford Bronco Sport and the Ford Maverick. Both vehicles are in high demand and volume cars for Ford USA. The first round of production Mavericks arrived at dealers less than a month ago. We reported earlier that Ford might struggle to meet demand, as the Maverick secured 36,000 reservations during its first week on sale. Demand for Ford's Bronco Sport has also never been higher.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Skip the Ford Bronco Waiting List, Here's How to Purchase One Today!

It's rare that an automaker's long, drawn-out tease for a hotly anticipated new vehicle, a campaign chock full of promises and a mountain of hype, ends up delivering something universally loved. The social media firing squad is always cocked and ready to decimate new models, and when something like the new Ford Bronco carries an iconic badge that goes back decades, well, such vehicles get it the worst. The sixth-generation Bronco bucks the trend, managing to take the automotive world by storm after a 25-year hiatus. Overwhelmingly lusted after by the masses, so popular is the rugged off-road remake that its demand far exceeds supply (though auto industry supply has seen significant hurdles as of late). So, where does one who didn't reserve one of the new 4x4s turn for a new Bronco?
BUYING CARS
Benzinga

Ford Demoes Heritage F-100 EV Pickup Truck

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) revealed an all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept demonstration truck Tuesday powered by a Ford Performance Parts Eluminator electric crate motor that customers can now buy online. Ford is presenting at the Specialty Equipment Market Association show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Details: The F-100...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Ford Ranger, 2023 Subaru Solterra, Audi A8 L Horch: Car News Headlines

Ford has two new pickup trucks on its hands. One is the compact Maverick that's just gone on sale. The other is a redesign of the mid-size Ranger, which is just around the corner. This time around the Ranger will come in high-performance Ranger Raptor guise here in the U.S., and a hybrid option is also likely.
CARS
insideevs.com

Is 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 A True Tesla Model 3 Killer?

There have been "Tesla killers" for years, though none have actually even come close to being successful competitors. However, with more compelling EVs coming to market, that may change. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover could just be the EV to give the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y a worthy rival, or will it be the Mustang Mach-E, one of many VW ID models, or a different EV entirely?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's a New Reason For Tesla To Fear The Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 isn't set to go on sale in the US until this winter, but it's been available in Europe and South Korea for six months now. So far, the feedback has been excellent but this isn't stopping Hyundai from making improvements for the next model year. According to South Korean publication ET News, the carmaker is planning to launch an upgraded battery pack in those two markets that will increase range by over 10 percent.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Land Rover Range Rover, 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06, 2023 Ford Escape: Today's Car News

Land Rover has redesigned the Range Rover, with the new fifth-generation model to arrive at dealerships next spring as a 2022 model. While the exterior styling hasn't changed all that much, underneath is a new platform that supports battery-electric powertrains and perhaps eventually hydrogen-electric powertrains. Chevrolet's new Corvette Z06 has...
CARS
torquenews.com

Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Rated by Consumer Reports

The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 18 years, here are some models analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
BUYING CARS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ford's New Custom Electric Pickup Truck Is a Blast From the Past

The Ford F-100 Eluminator concept truck features the retro-styling of a 1978 F-100 pickup with electric motors and batteries from the Mustang Mach-E GT. Ford and its partners built the vehicle to showcase its new e-crate motor that's on sale through its aftermarket and performance division. Ford Motor unveiled Tuesday...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are The Most Complicated Cars In America

High tech features in cars get mixed reviews from consumers. Some drivers are old enough to remember roll down windows, radios that could only get AM and FM stations,  vehicles without airbags or antilock brakes. Today, some cars are close to self-driving. Some have features that allow most actions by the electronics and navigation systems […]
CARS
CNET

Best subcompact SUV for 2021

Big value can come in small packages, too. Despite largely being seen as affordable mass-market machinery, subcompact SUVs can provide everything an individual or growing family needs. There aren't a ton of vehicles in this segment, but its appeal means more competitors are showing up every year. Whether you're looking...
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak, SEMA, 2023 Ford Ranger: The Week In Reverse

We spent more time in the 2021 Ford Bronco, Ford showed a fleet of modified vehicles at the 2022 SEMA show, and the 2023 Ford Ranger was teased. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We lived with the 2021 Ford Bronco two-door Wildtrak for a week...
CARS
CNET

The best electric cars and EVs for 2021

It's never easy shopping for a new car, especially in today's market. If you're looking for an electric vehicle, it can get even tougher. EV ownership requires a little extra thought from owners to make sure the EV life is right for them, but have no fear. We have a group of expert editors to help you make that decision.
CARS
thedrive

2021 Ford Bronco: An Independent Mechanic's Take

The Ford Bronco is an off-road king, but there are some key issues to keep an eye on, according to an automotive technician. The new Ford Bronco has been received with open arms by off-road enthusiasts, truck lovers, and just about anyone who wants an SUV that doesn't look like everything else already on the road. And while it has been highly regarded by the media and current owners, it's also had its fair share of criticism for problems that have arisen during production and even shortly after delivery.
CARS

Comments / 0

