D2C Ear Piercings Aim to Disrupt ‘Tired’ Mall-Based Experience

This may seem like an arbitrary list but it’s not: malls, tattoo parlors, Claire’s, jewelry stores, pediatrician’s offices, or friends’ homes. These are the most common places where people get pierced. Rowan is on a mission to elevate this experience with its state-of-the-art ear-piercing studios and direct-to-consumer jewelry line. All piercings are performed by licensed nurses at one of two studios (UES and Westport, CT) or in 250 Target locations nationwide. Next month, the company will open a new studio in Denver with more locations launching soon (Miami and Atlanta). The cost at the New York studio is $35 for one piercing or $50 for two piercings plus the cost of the piercing stud, which ranges from $40-60 per pair. Since its founding in 2018, the company has completed 150,000 piercings.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO