D2C Ear Piercings Aim to Disrupt ‘Tired’ Mall-Based Experience

 6 days ago
For years, the ear-piercing experience was sequestered mainly to two areas: a doctor’s office, with the piercing done by a pediatrician; or a mall-based retailer, where a store associate would perform the task. Louisa Serene Schneider said that when she took her nieces to get their ears pierced a...

