Holiday Shopping Fever Begins, Amazon Quiet About Upcoming Stores, Hybrid Fitness Expanding

By PYMNTS
 6 days ago
Amazon says brick-and-mortar locations will help the retailer expand its omnichannel offerings for shoppers. Plus, consumers will continue relying on a blend of home gyms...

Best Life

Kroger Just Said Shoppers Are Barred From Doing This in Stores

As the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger stores see millions of customers on a regular basis. But if you regularly shop at this grocery store, there are a few things to be wary about. In October, Kroger had to pull trays of ground turkey due to plastic contamination, and just this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a voluntary recall would affect seven different salads and wraps sold exclusively at Kroger. Now, the chain itself is sending out a warning, notifying shoppers that it will not allow one thing in its stores, despite rumors to the contrary. Read on to find out what Kroger says its customers are not allowed to do.
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

The countdown to Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on now that November is here. And just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide where many retailers joined in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday. Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in the...
pymnts

Deep Dive: How SMBs Can Prepare for the Holiday Shopping Season by Embracing Digital Transformations

Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) are the growth engines of the United States economy. There are approximately 31.7 million SMBs in the U.S. — they account for 64 percent of new job openings in the economy and represent more than 99 percent of all businesses nationwide. Despite their might, the pandemic resulted in the closure of nearly 200,000 more companies in 2020 than in prior years.
Michael Loren

Why does Amazon need pop-up holiday toy shops in Los Angeles?

This week, Amazon placed pop-up toy shops in Los Angeles County - one in the Glendale Galleria and one on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. These shops, which opened on Tuesday, November 2nd, will stay open through Monday, November 22nd and they will feature more than 100 toys from Hasbro, LEGO, Disney, and more. The company stated that they understand shoppers want the in-person holiday shopping experience, complete with festive music and physically picking up and choosing items.
pymnts

Today in Retail: Connected Fitness Boom Coming to an End; Retailers Struggle With Policy Abuse

In today’s top retail news, increased memberships at Planet Fitness and slowing growth at Peloton suggest in-home fitness may be a pandemic fad for some consumers, while retailers look for ways to combat abuse of their return policies and promotions. Also, Pinterest said it’s fine going on alone just weeks after PayPal denied reports that it was interested in acquiring the social site, and Pacsun is the latest brand to launch a new physical retail concept.
pymnts

pymnts

