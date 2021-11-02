FormFree Integration With OpenClose Enhances Lending Experience With The Ease And Speed Of Borrower-Permissioned Data Verification
Partnership empowers borrowers to permission direct-source asset, income, employment and rental history data in a single report. FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler announced the availability of its AccountChek financial data verification service within OpenClose, the leading fintech provider of mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders. The...aithority.com
Comments / 0