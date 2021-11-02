CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FormFree Integration With OpenClose Enhances Lending Experience With The Ease And Speed Of Borrower-Permissioned Data Verification

By AIT News Desk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartnership empowers borrowers to permission direct-source asset, income, employment and rental history data in a single report. FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler announced the availability of its AccountChek financial data verification service within OpenClose, the leading fintech provider of mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders. The...

Related
Pyramid Solutions Adds Strategic Technology Partnerships with Appian and Celonis to Expand Solutions for Clients

Pyramid Solutions, a leader in intelligent automation solutions and products, has announced an official partnership with Appian and Celonis. The additional partnerships expand technology platform options to better serve clients across multiple markets. These additions complement current technology partnerships with IBM, Automation Anywhere and Box to create an intelligent automation suite.
BUSINESS
HECO Launches DAO to Initiate Decentralized Governance of its Permissionless Blockchain Ecosystem

HECO, a decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, announced the launch of its Decentralized Autonomous Organization, or DAO. The aim of the DAO is to initiate the decentralized governance of major issues on the network, such as technology, assets, and ecological development, with the goal of accelerating the decentralization process, improving safety, and furthering the autonomy of the community and development team involved in HECO.
TECHNOLOGY
Scrypt Launches Next Level Payables Automation

New SaaS Platform Reads Any Format and Mimics Human Thinking. Scrypt announces the release of its new Integrated Payables and Receivables platform, a cloud-based solution that delivers next level automation. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, Scrypt’s AI Data Capture Technology can read any document or image, learn over time and perform human-like decisions, eliminating the many manual touchpoints in otherwise automated AP and AR processes.
SOFTWARE
DealCloud New Relationship Intelligence Insights Leverage Dealmakers’ Networks To Drive Growth

AI-Powered Functionality Helps Dealmakers Harness the Power of Their Networks to Find More Opportunities and Win More Deals. Palo Alto, Calif. Intapp a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, announced expanded relationship intelligence functionality within its DealCloud solution, helping firms grow business and improve outcomes using the power of professional networks. DealCloud relationship intelligence uses AI and predictive insights to help dealmakers improve deal sourcing, business development, fundraising, and related functions using the reach and strength of their personal networks and those of professionals across the firm.
SOFTWARE
#Data Verification#Mortgage Loan#Borrower#Accountchek#Fintech#Openclose#Consumerassist Enterprise#Lenderassist Los#Voa#Fannie Mae#Desktop Underwriter#Freddie Mac#Du
Kyndryl Completes Separation from IBM

Kyndryl announced that it has completed its previously announced spin-off from IBM and began trading as an independent company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “KD”. Kyndryl celebrated becoming an independent, publicly-traded company by ringing the Opening Bell at the Exchange. “We are thrilled that Kyndryl is...
BUSINESS
Ardoq Joins Cloud Security Alliance

Ardoq, a SaaS company reinventing Enterprise Architecture (EA) for today’s digital enterprise, announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. Ardoq joins CSA as a member of...
TECHNOLOGY
Calyx Integrates PCV Murcor Into Calyx Point to Enhance Appraisal Process

Calyx, a provider of comprehensive mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers, wholesale and correspondent lenders and brokers, has announced that PCV Murcor, a nationwide real estate valuations management company, is now integrated with Calyx Point. For more than 40 years, PCV Murcor has provided a full range...
ECONOMY
Economy
Markets
Market Data
Imaginuity’s New Pylot Platform Facilitates Launching Multiple Brand Websites and More Effectively Supports the Complete Customer Journey

Imaginuity has launched Pylot, a scalable cloud-based platform for companies to roll out their digital presence across multiple locations, brands, and websites, allowing them to quickly and efficiently establish their online marketing presence. The award-winning Dallas marketing agency has spent decades developing superior digital experiences and has evolved Pylot from its highly successful Imaginuity Centers platform.
TECHNOLOGY
Horizon3.ai Raises $30M Series B to Disrupt the Pentesting Market

Horizon3.ai, a cybersecurity startup focused on autonomous penetration testing,announced $30M in funding. Co-founded by former Splunk CTO, Snehal Antani, and Anthony Pillitiere, former Deputy CTO within the U.S. Special Operations Command, Horizon3.ai delivers continuous, autonomous penetration testing, enabling companies to see their networks through the eyes of an attacker. This helps organizations to proactively find and fix attack vectors before criminals can exploit them. Led by SignalFire, the investments enable the company to accelerate its product roadmap and go-to-market strategy.
MARKETS
Appsian Security Announces Acquisition of Q Software, A Leader in JD Edwards Security and Compliance

Appsian Security, the global leader of ERP data security & compliance, announced the acquisition of Q Software, a leading compliance software provider for JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, and Oracle ERP Cloud. The acquisition provides a strategic opportunity for Appsian Security and Q Software to expand their current capabilities while delivering additional value to their existing customers.
BUSINESS
Power Platform gets deeper integration with Teams, enhanced AI Builder, and more

Today at its virtual Ignite conference, Microsoft announced a bunch of new updates for its Power Platform that are centered around enhancements to the services which are incorporated in the platform, including Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, and Power Apps. On a more general level, other upgrades are being rolled...
SOFTWARE
Digital Lending Software Provider Blend Introduces Income Verification Feature

Digital lending software provider Blend (NYSE:BLND) notes that the way people work — and earn money — is quite different than it was in the past. However, income verification solutions haven’t been able to catch up with the latest developments, the Fintech firm claims. As noted by Blend in a...
SOFTWARE
Marble Financial subsidiary cements data verification agreement

Vancouver-based mortgage fintech Marble Financial has announced that its subsidiary, Inverite Verification, has entered into a data verification agreement with Home Owner Soon Financial. Per the terms of the deal, Inverite will provide its banking verification products to HOS Financial via application programming interfaces. “As a result of Inverite’s connectivity...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Trusted service provider goes one step further to enhance the broker experience

This article was produced in partnership with Teranet. Karen Surca of Insurance Business sat down with Tim Rye (pictured), senior VP, financial solutions, to discuss recent changes to PurView and Teranet’s offerings. Finalizing a mortgage deal often requires detailed investigation on the part of the broker. Before a mortgage can...
REAL ESTATE
SeeUnity’s Echo Content Synchronization Product Enhancements Expedite Data Updates with Webhooks Option for Microsoft 365 and Filevine Integrations

– An Anaqua Company, the leading provider of Application Programming Interface (API)-based content integration and migration solutions for on-premise and cloud-based Enterprise Content Management applications, today announces the release of a significant Echo Content Synchronization (Echo) product enhancement supporting events-driven synchronization via webhooks. This capability is less resource intensive and expedites the notification of content and metadata changes from cloud-based systems to another application, delivering real-time data updates to users.
COMPUTERS
How to Ensure Data Integrity in an Organization

Organizations are constantly creating and gathering a lot of data that they may encounter issues when it comes to storing and managing the data. Data integrity should be an organization’s number one concern at every stage of the data lifecycle. Data integrity ensures that the data within an organization has not been altered or compromised and that the data is accurate. It is the process of ensuring the accuracy and validity of the data.
ECONOMY
Achieve confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data with a distributed workforce

With lockdown restrictions eased around the world, corporate workforces are constituting a real blend of in-office and remote employees. Maintaining the security of corporate data with such a dispersed workforce can seem like a daunting task to admins, especially with the surge in shadow IT and the use of mobile devices for work. However, things can be simplified by focusing on three major elements that constitute data security: confidentiality, integrity and availability.
TECHNOLOGY
Alteryx Enhances Enterprise Analytics for Cloud Data with Lore IO Acquisition

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) announced the acquisition of Lore IO, a non-code artificial intelligence (AI) enabled data modeling platform, for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition will provide Alteryx with the talent and knowledge to allow customers to analyze large datasets for actionable self-service insights. Shares closed down 2.7% at $72.77 on October 22.
BUSINESS
Propelo Raises $12 Million Series A Funding, Unveils AI-Driven Engineering Excellence Platform

Propelo publicly launched an industry-first AI-driven engineering excellence platform to help businesses accelerate their software delivery. As most industries transform to become software-driven, modern engineering teams are leading the charge to make digital transformation a reality. However, the proliferation of DevOps tools and hybrid work has made it more challenging for engineering leaders to run their teams effectively.
SOFTWARE

