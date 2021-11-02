Brands See Benefit in Catering to ‘High-Value Enthusiasts’

Mailchimp’s branding, encapsulated by Freddie the winking monkey, is iconic. So why mess with a good thing?. Because even great branding has to change with the times. The company has grown from a newsletter distribution platform to a global marketing platform with a host of tools and services designed to help small businesses reach audiences. Now, it’s tasked with capturing customers’ attention on social media, YouTube channels, websites, and its own app. Enter a new motion identity system designed with DIA, a branding studio that has done kinetic identities and typographic animations for the likes of Squarespace and Nike. “The only motion we ever had was Freddie’s wink,” says Christian Widlic, a creative director at Mailchimp. “With everything moving digitally, and us moving more into media, we needed a kinetic identity.”

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO