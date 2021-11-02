CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferran Torres Provides Man City Fans With Fresh Update on Recovery from Injury

By Nathan Allen
 6 days ago

21 year-old Torres went on an impressive run of seven goals in eight games for club and country earlier on in the ongoing season.

However, a foot injury sustained while on international duty with Spain last month is expected to keep him out for several months, leaving Manchester City even lower on reliable goalscorers.

But the ex-Valencia man has given Manchester City fans some encouragement that his recovery process is underway and there is hope among fans of the club that the forward will be back on the pitch in good time.

Taking to Instagram, Ferran Torres simply posted a photo to his story of the injured foot being examined and the caption, "Working!"

While it's not much to go off, and we're no closer to having an exact estimate of Ferran Torres' return date, we can take the latest photo to mean that the young forward's recovery is on track.

The young finisher moved to Manchester City from Valencia last summer for a bargain price of just £20.8 million. He scored his first goal for the club in an EFL Cup victory over Burnley, ending last season with a stunning hat-trick against Newcastle.

The striker has had even more success in his brief exploits with the Spain national team, scoring a brace in last month's Nation's League semi-final to see his team past Euro champions Italy. In total, Torres has now scored 12 goals in just 22 Spain appearances.

Going into the season without a recognised striker, Torres was one of the players who fans expected Pep Guardiola to rely on the most to score goals for City, which is why his absence has been a far bigger problem than most viewers would have suspected six months ago.

