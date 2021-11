Calendars.com opened Oct. 30 in Stonebriar Centre at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. The company is at the mall seasonally and offers wall, page-a-day and mini calendars. Calendar themes range from animals to celebrities to sports teams. Customers can also buy miscellaneous products, such as teddy bears and other gifts. Calendars.com can special order calendars that are not in stock at the mall cart for customers to pick up with no shipping charges. The cart is located on the second floor between American Eagle and Cotton On. www.calendars.com.

FRISCO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO