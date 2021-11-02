CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is the best session/solo drummer of 2021?

By MusicRadar Team
MusicRadar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEST IN DRUMS 2021: If nailing takes to order was easy we’d all be doing it. But, in fact, acing a session takes a deep understanding of feel, time and the requirements of the song. Not to mention the ability to communicate with producers and get the job done...

www.musicradar.com

MusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarist of all time named

When you're choosing the GOAT, you need to do it right. It's taken three eras of the greatest guitar players in history for you to to choose the overall winner, and the nine other greats who followed them in the votes. We started with the heroes of the pre-1980 eras...
MUSIC
baldwin-bulletin.com

A solo shot

Pictured is B-W senior tenor Kaden Walthall, singing his solo during the song “Tshosholoza”, a South African freedom song during the choir concert Oct. 18.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Who is the best online drum personality of 2021?

BEST IN DRUMS 2021: In the best online drum personality, we want to give you a chance to celebrate the players who have inspired, educated and entertained you across 2021, a year when ongoing lockdowns made the web more important than ever. Of course, if you’re not familiar with any...
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Video: Why Ringo is a Great Drummer

A guy named Andrew on TikTok, took to the site to show people and prove that Ringo is not you average drummer…. Watch as this guy breaks down some of Ringo’s drumming while showing you what a regular person would try.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

What is the best new snare drum of 2021?

BEST IN DRUMS 2021: The snare drum is the centre of the universe as far as your drum kit is concerned, so choosing the right one can be a difficult task (probably why so many drummers own multiple snares!). This year’s best snare drum shortlist highlights just how lucky drummers...
MUSIC
moderndrummer.com

12 Drummers Drumming

Monday, November 1, 2021, on Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen’s 58th birthday, we are announcing a special upcoming auction called ’12 Drummers Drumming’ to benefit his Raven Drum Foundation. For the past 37 years, PNC has calculated the prices of the 12 gifts from the classic holiday song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” The PNC Christmas Price Index is a fun holiday tradition, and in 2020 included adjustments for the pandemic’s impact on the cost of purchasing all the presents. No price for the drummers was available! Rick and his wife Lauren are celebrating 20 years since the launch of Raven Drum. They wanted to offer fans the opportunity to bring home one-of-a kind items and personal experiences, from some of the industry’s best, to raise money for traumarecovery & resiliency programs for Veterans and suicide prevention. And, set a new price for 12 DRUMMERS DRUMMING (our personal favorite gift) in 2021! The auction site is located at12drummers.givesmart.com.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Amanda Shires Depicts a Heartbroken Holiday in New Song ‘Home to Me’

In the tradition of many sad Christmas classics, Amanda Shires sings of a heartbroken holiday in the new song “Home to Me.” The track appears on Shires’ upcoming album For Christmas, set for release Nov. 12. A stately waltz, “Home to Me” opens with not much more than piano, acoustic guitar, and lightly brushed drums that all leave room for the ache in Shires’ voice. “I don’t wanna talk/It’s too cold to walk/I keep lookin’ for you, but all I find is frost,” she sings, with the song swelling to include some wistful organ and xylophone. “Please, come home,” she continues,...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Best in drums 2021 - vote now!

Another year is drawing to a close and it’s time to look back on the players and hot new drum gear that made a mark in 2021. The drum landscape continues to evolve at breakneck pace, with constant innovation in the ever more competitive world of electronic percussion, a wider variety of quality and affordable acoustic kits than ever before and a stellar selection of outstanding drum talent at work across the industry.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

How to mic up a drum kit for pro recordings

The choice of mics and their placement around the drum kit can have a massive impact upon the recorded sound. So, while there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to mic placement and choices, here we'll look at some of the most popular options for getting quick and easy results.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

IK Multimedia’s FAME Studios plugin brings home the sweet sound of Alabama

Founded by Rick Hall in Alabama, FAME Studios is one of the most iconic facilities in music history, having birthed the legendary Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section. Now IK Multimedia says that it’s managed to capture the studios’ “sound and vibe” in a new T-RackS plugin, FAME Studio Reverb. What's more,...
COMPUTERS
MusicRadar.com

Proc Fiskal: "I sort of play YouTube like an instrument [...] five of the tracks came about just by mashing the random start-points in a video"

If like us, you were won over by the originality and 8-bit charms of their 2018 debut LP Insula, then you’ll be delighted to know that Proc Fiskal’s new outing, Siren Spine Sysex, takes all the editing panache and club beats of its predecessor, throws in some more frenetic sampling, drill beats, grime and even folk nods and lets Joe Power’s imagination unleash itself even further.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The pentatonic scale made easy with three guitar chord shapes

Guitar lessons: Scales don’t have to be hard to remember. These three easy shapes are almost identical to open chords you’ve probably already worked out. You hopefully already know the C chord Just press down on the strings with your first, second and third fingers where the dots show you, then strum the top five strings!
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Slipknot return with furious new song The Chapeltown Rag

If Jim Root's new Charvel guitars didn't hint at it, Slipknot are officially back; and they've returned with a raw new song The Chapeltown Rag that harks back to their Iowa album. "It’s a punisher man. It's classic Slipknot," says Corey Taylor. "And it's frenetic. But lyrically, it's coming from...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Carl Palmer: “As a kid, I found it easier to play drum solos than I did keeping time”

“I was 10 or 11 years old, and my dad took me to see a film called The Gene Krupa Story,” says Carl Palmer. “That was the moment of destiny; when the light bulb pings above your head. Up until that point, the drummer was the background guy. You heard him, but you rarely saw him, and he only had one job: to keep time. Gene Krupa brought the drummer front and centre, and you could finally see what an exciting, dynamic, visual instrument the drums were. Sod the guitar! Sod the saxophone! Suddenly, the coolest guy on stage was the drummer.”
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

40 essential blues guitar intros and outros to learn

Guitar lessons: What do Chuck Berry, Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton, Gary Moore, Albert King, Jimi Hendrix and countless others have in common?. No, there isn't a punchline: the answer is a knowledge of the basic blues format and the ability to blend it into their own contemporary styles. The first...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Learn to play the Led Zeppelin IV classic Rock And Roll on guitar

Riffed, written and recorded in less than an hour, Rock And Roll captured Led Zeppelin at their primeval no-messing best. Fifty years on it's still a landmark track, and you can learn it below. You can find out more about the recording of the song and the Led Zeppelin IV...
ROCK MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

How to mix multiple vocal stems to produce a richer sound

Finding the balance with multiple vocal stems can be a challenge. Here are some tips to help you find your way to the perfect mix. When working with vocal stems in a mix, you’ll often have (or need) multiple tracks to make them really pop. There are a few things you can do to help yourself as a sound engineer before you even get to the mix.
MUSIC

