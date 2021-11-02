CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldest Lows Of the Fall Season Heading Our Way

By Ben Smith
WHNT-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for the coldest air of the fall season across the Tennessee Valley. When? How about this weekend. We’ll have three nights with lows in the middle to upper 30s. There could be a few spots that dip into the upper 20s. Here is a look at the three day...

whnt.com

wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Warming up to kick off the workweek

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a warm up for at least the first half of the workweek thanks to what we call a ridge of high pressure scooting in from the west. We stay dry through Wednesday, and even most of Thursday, despite an increase in clouds by mid week. Showers move in late Thursday and Friday as colder air slowly returns.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

What is a "bomb cyclone" First snow of the season with STRONG winds.

What a GREAT weekend weather wise with temps in the 50s and 60s. NOW mother nature has decided enough is enough. A storm system will be pulling into the central and northern plains later this week. I'm sure you will hear the word BOMB CYCLONE. What that is, is a low pressure system that intensifies rapidly. It's central pressure drops 24mb in 24 hours. That means rapid intensification! This storm will initially start as rain then it's expected to switch over to snow. Timing and exact track of the storm is still a bit up in the air, but if our European model (shown in the graphics) verifies this would be a BIG wind maker along with some snow. Exact amount of snow is still in question but with 40 to 50 mph winds Thursday into Friday, even a small amount of snow could pose some problems. We will continue to update you on this approaching storm as the week progresses.
Fox 59

Warmest weather of the week expected to come tomorrow

Temperatures today returned to the 60s as we warmed up quickly under a sunny sky. In fact, today we experienced 99.8% sunshine, just 0.2% cloud cover! This actually marks the third consecutive day that cloud cover has been 0.2% or less. Southerly wind was light, but also assisted in the amount of warming we did from a low in the low 30s.
wevv.com

Temperatures Continue to Soar Before Rain Returns

MONDAY: The mercury will continue to fly high to kickoff the workweek. Chilly conditions will settle in through the overnight before dramatically rising into the mid-to-upper 60s by the afternoon. Clear skies will last all throughout the daylight hours. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies will dominate along with southerly winds....
wcbi.com

A seasonable start to our week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures remain relatively stable in the low 70s until Thursday, when a strong cold front is expected to pass through the area. Increased rain chances are expected with the front but otherwise the week remains relatively dry. MONDAY:Temperatures cap out in the low 70s for the first...
COLUMBUS, MS
KELOLAND TV

Cooler Week Ahead; Watching the Midweek Outlook – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, November 7

Where we were able to break into more sunshine, temperatures surged well above average. Elsewhere, we did at least get into the 60s…but it could’ve been warmer. Some showers build into western KELOLAND overnight, while East River locations stay dry and mainly quiet. Lows fall into the 30s across much of the area with a few low 40s to the southeast.
1011now.com

Cooling trend begins today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a mild above average weekend, a cooling trend begins today. Temperatures will return back to and below average during the work week. There are several chances of precipitation this week. A cold front moved through the area this morning leading to our cooler temperatures. It...
LINCOLN, NE
WFMZ-TV Online

Plenty of sunshine and milder today

Yet again, Sunday started off on a very cold and frosty note as many saw low temperatures fall well down into the 20s. Overall though, it was a gorgeous fall day as afternoon highs got a tad warmer reaching the mid and upper 50s with a decent amount of sunshine and a light breeze. Hopefully everyone remembered to set those clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time has officially come to an end. Moving forward for the rest of the year, you’ll have those dark evening commutes home as sunsets occur before 5pm. Even though we say “fall back” when it comes to the time change, temperatures will be springing ahead for the new week as we keep the dry weather through most of the week, and noticeably warm things up. Highs should be between 60 and 65 degrees most of the new week, with more bearable nighttime lows mostly in the 40s. We likely won’t see any measurable rainfall until the very end of the week on Friday.
