CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Spearfishing for Sturgeon, the Living Dinosaurs of the Midwest

By Amanda Ogle
cntraveler.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a total whiteout, with wind and snow whipping my face and no way to tell when the ice I’m standing on stops and the white sky starts, I notice small boxes of color that I recognize as ice shanties across Wisconsin’s Lake Winnebago. In the distance, I hear a chainsaw...

www.cntraveler.com

Comments / 0

Related
Valley News

‘Largest Freshwater Fish Ever Found’: Anglers Reel In 11-Foot-6 Monster Sturgeon on Fraser River

Michael Wing The Epcoh Times This year’s fishing season in Fraser Valley picked up with a bang, after tourism previously ground to a halt in the wake of pandemic restrictions. Chilliwack fishing guide Kevin Estrada, who’s fished the Fraser River since he was 15, had to call Guinness World Records after catching a monster sturgeon mid-August. The guide who runs Sturgeon Slayers, east of Vancouver, was out on the river with famed former NHL goalie Pete Peeters and his buddy Jake Driedger, who took turns reeling in the giant white sturgeon. After a 25-minute battle,
HOBBIES
wbrc.com

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
ANIMALS
WOOD

Up to 10″ of New Snow in Michigan

Up to 10″ of snow has fallen in parts of Upper Michigan and N. Lower Michigan. The pic. above is Co. Road 612 at I-75 near the town of Frederic in northern Lower Michigan. The above pic. is late this afternoon along I-75 near Gaylord in N Lower Michigan. The public reported 9″ of new snow at Otsego Lake St. Park near Gaylord. Vanderbilt had 3.5″ of new snow and the town of Wolverine had 3″. Temperatures were above freezing and with the warm ground, much of the snow was melting on area roads, though you can see snow on the bridge in the pic. above.
MICHIGAN STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch a Midwestern Bald Eagle Haul In a Huge Carp

You might be a big and bad fisherman, but you're not as big and bad as a midwestern bald eagle who just showed off his power by hauling in a huge carp. Based on the video description, this happened recently in Hayward, Wisconsin on the Chippewa Flowage. Vacationers were hanging out in their cabin when they noticed a big noise outside. They grabbed their phone and captured this epic display of eagle mastery as this big boy found dinner.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
967 The Eagle

Wisconsin’s Oldest Boat Was Found On Bottom Of Popular Lake

On the bottom of a popular lake in Wisconsin, scuba divers discovered the oldest boat in state history. Going scuba diving is on my bucket list of activities to try out someday down the road. It is strange because I have never really had the opportunity. I love swimming, the water, and exploring so I think I would enjoy doing it. I know quite a few people that have done it and just fell in love with diving.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Head Deep Into The Wisconsin Wilderness To Find A Covered Bridge That Holds A Secret

There’s a lot to discover in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. This vast Wisconsin forest covers a huge area of Northern Wisconsin — you’ll know you’ve arrived when you start seeing bald eagles and your cell phone stops working. The forest holds a lot of surprises, including a covered bridge that’s tucked away deep in the wilderness. The Smith Rapids Covered Bridge is a scenic spot well-worth discovering – and when you arrive at the bridge, you’ll see it holds a little secret, too.
WISCONSIN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Posen, Michigan: Where The Earth Cracks Open Hundreds of Feet

There is a truly unique place in Michigan where you can see one of the finest examples of our planet doing amazing things. Mystery Valley, located in Posen in Presque Isle County is considered to be one of the most interesting karst valley areas with a swallow hole in Michigan. According to one visitor, the earthly phenomena was alleged to once be an attraction for someone to try and capitalize off of:
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Lake Sturgeon#Dinosaurs#Commercial Fishing#Rod Bender Guide Service#Native Americans#French#European#Destination La
ClickOnDetroit.com

A giant sequoia tree in Northern Michigan? Yes, and it’s not only surviving, but thriving

Dr. Bill Libby knows it’s an important tree to the world, and, given his credentials, that is really saying something. After all, Libby is a professor emeritus of forestry and genetics at the University of California-Berkeley, who has traveled the world for decades planting forestry projects and teaching at prestigious institutions all about the subject.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kokomo Tribune

MARTINO: Wildlife spectacle takes place in Indiana

Not everyone takes to the waters with rod and reel in hand. Even less hunt. But almost everyone would take in one of our nation’s greatest wildlife spectacles, backdropped by beautiful fall scenery. In Indiana. A flock of Sandhill cranes is one of the most amazing natural spectacles that you...
INDIANA STATE
Biloxi Sun Herald

Brawling bald eagles found tangled together in odd sight, Minnesota photos show

Two bald eagles found themselves tangled together after what was likely a fight for territory, Minnesota media reports. The Plymouth Police Department says they were called to the scene Nov. 2 after someone found the two bald eagles stuck together on a roadway. Photos from the department captured the odd sight as the eagles appeared to be splooting in the street.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
94.9 KYSS FM

Strange Creature – An Idaho Hunter Bags a Bizarre Unicorn Elk

Growing up, I would always hear stories of a group of "little people" who lived in certain areas of the National Forest. The stories would describe them almost like a community of leprechauns. Mischievous creatures that would steal your elk or deer, if you shot one. They lived in an area of the timber that we would call the "Enchanted Forest." We called it this because it was a part of the mountain that had an unusual vibe, and weirdly shaped trees. Almost as if that part of the mountain was a natural vortex. Now, I cannot say I ever witnessed these "little people," but it is definitely strange when you are hiking through that portion of the mountain. Granted it is all part of a legend that people share in other places and different forests all over the world.
IDAHO STATE
107.5 Zoo FM

Determined and Intense Montana Bowhunter Goes Bobbing for Her Elk

What exciting, anxious moments there must have been for Montana elk hunter Kristie Barnard of Hinsdale. That bull was not going to float away or sink!. As is true of many hunters, there is reluctance to divulge exactly where they were when successful. That's okay, let's go with it and check out some of Kristie's account of an intense hunting story that we're sure she'll never forget:
MONTANA STATE
Outdoor Life

Mark Drury Arrows a Monster 216-Inch Iowa Whitetail

Mark Drury has seen and tagged more than his share of heavy-beamed whitetail bucks. So he knew the deer he first got photos of a few years ago was a special animal. “The first pictures [from a remote camera] I got of him was on our southern Iowa property in the summer of 2018,” says Mark, of Drury Outdoors fame. “He was 3.5-years old, and had it all —wide [rack], mass, the potential to be a really great buck. I thought this buck was going to be a giant.”
ANIMALS
wtaq.com

Largemouth Bass Virus In Wisconsin

The Wisconsin DNR confirms largemouth bass virus in smallmouth bass taken from the bay of Green Bay near Door County. In September 2021, 14 smallmouth bass were collected from the waters surrounding Door County and examined by DNR fisheries staff. The fish had skin wounds that appeared red, ulcerated, and often had a cream-colored layer of dead tissue in the center of the wound. After testing, it was confirmed that largemouth bass virus was detected in all 14 fish.
WISCONSIN STATE
La Grande Observer

Caught Ovgard: Dory fishing off Pacific City yields unusual species

PACIFIC CITY— The coffee lost identity in my nostrils amidst the pungent miasma of ocean scents. All kingdoms were represented in the damp air: animal, vegetable and mineral. Gasoline fumes punctuated the otherwise natural scentscape as my friend Dom Porcelli and I met up with our captain, Josh Putman, in the wan light of almost daybreak.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
hotelnewsresource.com

Four Seasons Island Resort in Pembine, Wisconsin Sold

An affiliate of Chicago-based Brick by Brick Capital has acquired the Four Seasons Island Resort, in partnership with hotel operator Life House as the newest addition to its portfolio of authentically-local boutique hotels. The 70-acre property represents both Brick by Brick Capital’s and Life House’s first hotel in Wisconsin and the first of several planned properties across the Upper Midwest.
PEMBINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy