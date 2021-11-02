Matson aims for net-zero fleet emissions by 2050

Companies that are not able to ditch their fossil fuel habits do not have a future, a former energy minister has said.Greg Barker, who is now the chairman of aluminium giant EN+, said companies that fall behind in the race to net zero would see their business models challenged.“The idea that there won’t be any collateral damage in the economy is for the birds,” Lord Barker said on the sidelines of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.“If you are a high fossil fuel-dependent business with no real way of kicking that fossil fuel dependency, you don’t have a future.”He said...

