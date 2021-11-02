CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matson aims for net-zero fleet emissions by 2050

Cover picture for the articleTransportation services provider Matson Inc. on Monday announced additional environmental sustainability goals. The Honolulu-based company is aiming to reduce fleet-related greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and reach net-zero fleet emissions by 2050. Matson’s (NYSE: MATX) emissions targets focus solely on scope 1 emissions, or emissions directly related to...

freightwaves.com

Why track revenue per loaded mile excluding fuel surcharges?

For truckload carriers, revenue per mile, sometimes referred to as rate per mile, is viewed as a proxy for rates. The base calculation is simple: total revenue divided by the number of miles driven. The per-mile number for dry van loads typically ranges from $1.50 to more than $3 depending on capacity tightness in the market. When capacity is constrained and demand is high, it’s no longer uncommon to see general freight categories exceed the $3 mark on a per-mile basis.
INDUSTRY
weisradio.com

Why some experts say corporate ‘net-zero’ emissions pledges could have net-zero impact on climate crisis

(NEW YORK) — Dubbed a “code red for humanity” by the head of the United Nations, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in its most-recent report that the impacts of human-induced climate change are already being seen in “every region across the globe” and urgent action must be taken immediately, not decades into the future, to mitigate the devastation.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Project44 launches ‘Over-the-Road Rating’ to capture available network capacity

When supply chain visibility solutions provider project44 announced its series E investment of $202 million in June, company leadership said it needed to use the financing to accelerate its product offerings to help shippers and logistics providers gain visibility into their available capacity and maintain end consumers’ delivery standards. Since...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Exorbitant ocean rates, need for speed give air cargo an edge

Increased use of airfreight by shippers trying to avoid clogged ports is adding pressure to overtaxed air capacity and sharply pushing up rates, especially out of Asia, but new data showing demand plateaued in October reinforces evidence that the traditional busy shipping season started earlier than normal. In a panic...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Forward Air acquires 2 Twin Cities intermodal operators

Forward Air announced two acquisitions on Wednesday aimed at bolstering its intermodal transportation unit. The company acquired BarOle Trucking, the biggest intermodal carrier in Minnesota’s Twin Cities area as well as the trucking assets of TKI Intermodal, a Minneapolis-based provider of container drayage and storage. The deals are expected to...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Canadian Pacific gets CA$15M grant for hydrogen locomotive conversions

Canadian Pacific has received a CA$15 million (US$12.1 million) grant from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) to expand its hydrogen locomotive program. The grant, announced Tuesday, will increase the number of hydrogen locomotive conversions from one locomotive to three, and it will add more hydrogen production and fueling facilities. CP’s hydrogen...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Rhenus acquires Texas-based Global Net Logistics, expands cross-border service

Aiming to strengthen its cross-border services between the United States and Mexico, Rhenus Logistics Americas has acquired Dallas-based Global Net Logistics. The acquisition will strengthen Rhenus’ global air and ocean logistics network in the Southwest, particularly its trucking services, while bolstering less-than-container-load shipping services and providing customers with door-to-door solutions, officials said.
INDUSTRY
bakingbusiness.com

Mondelez commits to net zero carbon emissions by 2050

CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. on Nov. 1 committed to a 2050 target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its full value chain, a strategy the company said marks a bold step forward in its differentiated approach to sustainability. As part of its commitment, Mondelez has signed the Science...
ENVIRONMENT
TravelDailyNews.com

Royal Caribbean Group announces "Destination Net Zero" - Program to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

MIAMI - Royal Caribbean Group announced a giant step on its sustainability journey: Destination Net Zero, a comprehensive decarbonization strategy that includes pledging to establish Science-Based Targets (SBT) and achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Royal Caribbean Group Announces 'Destination Net Zero' — Program to Achieve Net Zero Emissions by...
ENVIRONMENT
aithority.com

Prudential Financial Commits To Net Zero Emissions By 2050

Expanded climate actions include carbon neutral target by 2040 and restriction on new direct investments in thermal coal. Prudential Financial, Inc. announced its commitment to achieve net zero emissions across its primary domestic and international home office operations by 2050. To accelerate the company’s longstanding commitments to mitigate the impacts of climate change, Prudential also is setting an interim goal to become carbon neutral by 2040. These actions are aligned with the latest climate science of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius or lower, as specified in the Paris climate accord.
ENVIRONMENT
