The 2021 bull run has proven to be auspicious for several crypto holders holding tokens across all types, be it NFT tokens, primary crypto tokens or even meme currencies such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. However, on most of these occasions, a majority of the new entrants only come to know about the currency when it has already surged to its potential high, thus missing out on the golden opportunity. Until a year ago, the meme currency was treated just as a meme and largely viewed as useless. However, these currencies are proving to be the biggest gainers in 2021 with two major meme currencies making it to the top of the top-10 list.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO