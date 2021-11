NZD/USD bulls stay in charge as the RBNZ and Fed are played off in money markets. US dollar remains better offered despite recovery attempts post-Fed. NZD/USD added around 0.7% on Monday and travelled from a low of 0.7103 to score a high of 0.7176 as it farse as one of the most reliable of the higher-yielding currencies with respect to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The US dollar was also a contributing factor given its 0.17% slide across a number of currencies on Monday, as measured by the DXY index.

CURRENCIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO