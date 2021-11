Publisher Nicalis has announced a November 4, 2021 console release date for huge expansion The Binding of Isaac: Repentance on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, meaning it’s just two days away. Back in March, Nicalis first announced that The Binding of Isaac: Repentance would be coming to consoles this year, and it also announced that the game will receive a $59.99 physical release on Switch, PlayStation 5, and (this was actually revealed later) Xbox Series X. That physical release will now occur in 2022, but preorders continue to be open for it. However, most existing series owners will probably be content to just buy the DLC digitally off the Switch eShop for cheaper.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO