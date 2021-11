The Nasdaq is up 10 days in a row, and the S&P 500 is up 16 of the last 18 sessions. All the indexes are technically extended. There is no question that the indexes are due for some sort of correction, but the big issue is how it will occur. Will the entire market drop in tandem? Will there be churning and choppiness? Or will there be rotational action into stocks that have been lagging?

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO