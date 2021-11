God, displeased with humanity’s moral blindness, summons Death to call Everybody to account for how they’ve lived their life. Everybody freaks out when Death comes calling and begs to be allowed to bring along a companion on their journey to the great beyond. Death grudgingly agrees, and Everybody visits, in turn, Friendship, Kinship, Cousin, and Stuff, all of whom rebuff Everybody’s pleas. Eventually, Love arrives and agrees to accompany Everybody on their journey. As Love and Everybody approach the grave, Beauty, Strength, Senses, and Mind desert them, setting the scene for Everybody’s final, poignant confrontation with the raw fact of their mortality.

