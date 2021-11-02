Chinese hospital improves hospital care with 5G

(BPT) - According to the American Cancer Society, about 48,220 people in the U.S. will die of pancreatic cancer this year, and unfortunately, most do not experience symptoms of the disease until it has become large or spread elsewhere in the body. A recent study also found that socioeconomic status and race were associated with worse patient outcomes and lower survival rates. The study, conducted by doctors at Capital Health in New Jersey, discovered that patients with a lower socioeconomic status and those who are African American are more likely to encounter barriers to receiving specialized care at major medical institutions.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO