Earnings at major Chinese banks are set to grow more slowly in the fourth quarter as a cooling economy is weighing on lending margins and asset quality. The combined net profit at the four largest banks — Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., or ICBC, China Construction Bank Corp., Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., and Bank of China Ltd. — is expected to grow by a low- to mid-single digit for the full year 2021, after rising 11.89% for the first nine months from a year earlier, according to Michael Chang, China financial analyst at CGS-CIMB Securities. The growth was largely driven by gains from trading and investment securities, which were more than double in the third quarter from a year earlier. Meanwhile, net interest income grew at single digits, and net fee income even shrank for two of the four lenders.

