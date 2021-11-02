'Deficit of credibility': UN deepens benchmarking of corporate net-zero pledges

Despite having committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, Canberra remains as invested as ever in its “gas-fired recovery." The Australian government unveiled its plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 this week, just days before the start of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow. Australia, a major producer and exporter of natural gas and coal, has been under mounting pressure from the international community to do more to reduce its carbon footprint. The Australian government has until now shied away from committing to a net zero target, being worried that such a move would not only undermine the country’s resources sector but also the government’s “gas-fired recovery”, which was only unveiled in September 2020. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison only confirmed ...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO