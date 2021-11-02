Dana White: UFC will speak with Nate Diaz about booking Khamzat Chimaev fight

It appears the UFC brass is on board with Khamzat Chimaev’s latest request.

UFC president Dana White told TMZ in an interview released Tuesday that the organization plans to speak with Nate Diaz about setting up a bout against Chimaev.

“We’re going to talk to Nate (Diaz) about it,” White said. “One hundred percent (I’m interested in making that fight).

“This guy is like nothing anyone has ever seen. When you think about it, he’s got more UFC wins than he’s been hit inside the octagon. It’s insane. The other night they filmed his walkout on Instagram Live, and it broke the record. It’s the biggest Instagram Live we’ve ever done.”

White’s comments come on the heels of Chimaev calling out Diaz after his dominant win over Li Jingliang at Saturday’s UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi.

“Hey, Diaz, let’s go, brother,” Chimaev told reporters post-fight at UFC 267. “Let’s go. You gonna get some smoke, bro. Let’s see who is the real gangster.”

Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) joined the UFC in the summer of 2020 and since has risen to popularity, becoming one of the most promising newcomers in the promotion. He remains unbeaten with stoppages and “Performance of the Night” bonuses in all four of his UFC bouts.

Meanwhile, Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC), one of the UFC’s biggest stars, is looking for opponents to return to the octagon. He’s on the last bout of his contract and has yet to state any intention of to re-signing with the UFC.

Diaz in recent weeks has shown interest in fighting Vicente Luque, as well as Tony Ferguson.