Whenever a business announces that it'll be closing we start to play the "what will take its spot?" game. The old Shopko is now WinCo. Fuddruckers was leveled and gave birth to a credit union and a just-opened Firehouse Subs. The Pier 1 Imports building was finally torn down last month as a Chick-fil-A will eventually take its place. And now it looks like the mystery has been solved for what will take over the old Lucky's Market at Southgate Mall.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO