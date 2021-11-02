CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zirconia, NC

Officials: NC school bus driver dead after crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

ZIRCONIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school bus driver is dead and four students were taken to a hospital after a crash Tuesday morning, school officials said.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. when the bus flipped as it traveled on Green River Road in Zirconia, Henderson County Public Schools officials said in a news release.

North Carolina Highway Patrol and medics responded to the scene and determined that the driver, Tina Gordon, 53, was dead, school officials said. Gordon, a “beloved” bus driver from East Henderson High School, had been with county schools for 10 years, schools officials said. The cause of her death is not yet known.

The four students who were on the bus at the time were taken to local hospitals for observation and evaluation, officials said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, officials said.

