CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

2 suspects charged in connection with Rapid City killing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Officials say two men were arrested Tuesday in connection to the killing of a Rapid City man whose body was found next to a highway.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Stanton, 25, and Andrew Thorson, 29, both of Rapid City, are charged with accessory to murder in the death of 24-year-old Dhani Aronson.

A passerby called dispatchers about 7 a.m. Monday to report finding a body in a ditch off Highway 16 near Rapid City. An autopsy ruled the death to be a homicide but authorities have not said how Aronson died.

“We’re pleased at how quickly the investigators were able to put the pieces together and make arrests in this murder case,” Pennington County investigator Tony Harrison said, adding that more charges are possible.

Court documents do not list attorneys for Stanton or Thorson.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Police: 1 woman killed, another wounded in Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One woman has died and another has been wounded in a shooting outside a home in Wichita, police there said. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday just west of Highland Cemetery following a disturbance, police said. Arriving officers found two women who had been shot in front of a home. Both were rushed to a hospital, where one of the women died from her injuries.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Police: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-95

Two people were killed Sunday night in a crash when a car headed the wrong way in northbound lanes of Interstate 95 struck another car, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities responded to the scene of the crash in Prince George County around 10:45 p.m., The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. The...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
The Associated Press

Trooper shoots, kills man during struggle in moving vehicle

UNION , Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man after a struggle inside the man’s moving vehicle caused the trooper to be dragged, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. Sunday in Union Township, shortly after troopers responded to a report of a man violating a protection from abuse order. As they tried to arrest Andrew Dzwonchyk, 40, of Jonestown, he started to drive his vehicle while a trooper was partially inside it, authorities said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Harrison
The Associated Press

Man dies when trench collapses and buries in in western NY

CHILI, N.Y. (AP) — A private contractor died when the trench he was digging in western New York collapsed and buried him, authorities said. The contractor was inside a 15-foot trench in the town of Chili when the wall collapsed and buried him shortly before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Capt. Dean Tuthill of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told the Democrat and Chronicle. The man, described as in his 50s, died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
The Associated Press

Suspected hackers arrested in global ransomware crackdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected hackers accused of ransomware attacks resulting in 5,000 infections have been arrested as part of a global cybercrime crackdown, Europol announced Monday. The two, who were not identified by name, were arrested last week by Romanian authorities. Officials say the attacks, linked to the ransomware...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Ohio to pay $17.5 million to inmate paralyzed after takedown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state has agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by an Ohio inmate paralyzed during a takedown by prison guards. Seth Fletcher was serving a two-year sentence at Chillicothe Correctional Institution in southern Ohio in April 2020 when his attorney says he was tackled, handcuffed and dropped by guards. The 21-year-old Fletcher was left paralyzed from the chest down with a spinal cord injury.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Attorneys
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

642K+
Followers
343K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy