2 suspects charged in connection with Rapid City killing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Officials say two men were arrested Tuesday in connection to the killing of a Rapid City man whose body was found next to a highway.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Stanton, 25, and Andrew Thorson, 29, both of Rapid City, are charged with accessory to murder in the death of 24-year-old Dhani Aronson.

A passerby called dispatchers about 7 a.m. Monday to report finding a body in a ditch off Highway 16 near Rapid City. An autopsy ruled the death to be a homicide but authorities have not said how Aronson died.

“We’re pleased at how quickly the investigators were able to put the pieces together and make arrests in this murder case,” Pennington County investigator Tony Harrison said, adding that more charges are possible.

Court documents do not list attorneys for Stanton or Thorson.