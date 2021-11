Bradley Monk, MD, FACOG, FACS: Here’s another trial that I run, trying to be faster, to utilize biology, taking the standard treatment of chemotherapy and radiation. To your point, Dr Tewari, it’s studying high-risk patients, patients who have stage IIIB or IIIC positive nodes, or even aortic nodes, and randomized them to chemotherapy, radiation, placebo versus durvalumab, added both in the radiation phase and in the maintenance phase for up to 24 months. That study is called CALLA, and that study is enrolled. If you go to clinicaltrials.gov in the public domain, it’s 714 patients, and it’s been closed since December 2020. Dr Thaker, does it have a chance?

