Rock Music

Spotlight: Amyl and The Sniffers

relix
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There is no hope now,” says Gus Romer, bassist for Australian punk band Amyl and The Sniffers. He’s not just harping on some nihilist punk trope. Rather, he’s being a realist. The band’s plans over the past two years have been canceled, rescheduled and canceled again so many times that he’s...

relix.com

thebrag.com

Watch Amyl and the Sniffers tear through a KEXP at Home set

Melbourne punk rockers Amyl and the Sniffers were the latest band to appear on KEXP At Home and they provided a searing set for listeners. The U.S. radio show has been conducting its live series virtually since the pandemic, with Amyl filming their set from Soundpark Studios in Northcote, Melbourne, two weeks ago on October 14th.
MUSIC
Electronic Beats

Spotlight: FWD Transmissions

1. FAUZIA – Change 4 Me:. UK producer FAUZIA sets the record straight with the reflective house influenced track ‘Change 4 Me’. In the track, FAUZIA directly reclaims and asserts the Black origins of house and techno, beginning with the opening line “Imagine giving birth to something so beautiful, impactful, insightful, incredible / But you don’t see that this belongs to me all because of the powers that be.”
MUSIC
beatportal.com

Producer Spotlight: Carl Craig

The legendary Detroit techno producer discusses studio gear, production techniques and tips on surviving in the music industry. Although he’s known as techno royalty, Carl Craig’s early memories of music involve him pestering his parents to get the money for an instrument more closely associated with rock and roll – a Fender Stratocaster.
MUSIC
Person
Bryce Wilson
breakingandentering.net

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Grace Weber

R&B songstress Grace Weber began her “The Beautiful Space” tour in her hometown of Milwaukee Friday evening at The Back Room at Colectivo, drawing a sold-out show. Opening for Weber was R&B artist Reggie Becton of LA, whom she collaborated with on the song “Ghost” last year. “It was literally...
MILWAUKEE, WI
relix

Check Out Our October/November 2021 Digital Sampler

The Stews formed in the fall of 2020 in Auburn, Ala. Their sound takes inspiration from a plethora of styles, genres and moods. Featuring Preston Hall (lead vocals, lead guitar), Blake Dobbs (rhythm guitar), Bennett Baugus (bass) and Wyatt Griffith (drums, backing vocals). Rob Massard. “I Hang on Every Moment”
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
#Amyl And The Sniffers#Pub#Punk Band#Australian
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman’s shocking $1900 a month NYC apartment stuns TikTok viewers

A viral TikTok video showing piles of garbage dumped outside of a $1890-a-month Manhattan apartment has laid bare the high cost of rent in New York.In the video, New Yorker Carol Gelgot takes viewers on a brief tour of her studio apartment before showing the view from her window: a large pile of refuse bags blocking the fire escape.“If you’re looking for a sign to move to NYC, this is it,” an overlay on the clip reads.The clip posted on Carol’s Notfromdenmark account has been watched 6.7 million times, and has sparked a conversation about the high cost of renting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Bossip

‘4th Baby Mama’ Resentment! Summer Walker Drags ‘Lying, Cheating, Deceiving’ London On Da Track On ‘Still Over It’ Album, Chaos Commences

Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
MUSIC
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

