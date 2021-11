The NFL’s trade deadline came and went without the Bears making a move. So, for better or worse, the team we saw start 3-5 will be the one to take us home for the final nine games of this season. Part of me is surprised (if not disappointed) in Chicago’s lack of movement. Considering how every decision moving forward should be made with Justin Fields’ future in mind, there is a level of surprise that the Bears didn’t flip a player on an expiring deal into future draft capital.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO