MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man experienced a hotel horror in Mexico this week during a vacation. Ethan Forney’s vacation was interrupted Thursday when he was caught in the middle of a drug war. Soon after Forney was sitting down for lunch at Cancun’s Hyatt Ziva Riviera hotel, Forney says more than a dozen people started running up the beach. “People from the front entrance of the buffet are all yelling, ‘Run!'” Forney said. During his escape, he says he saw an unknown man holding an assault rifle. Forney ended up locked in a storage room for more than an hour with hotel employees and...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO