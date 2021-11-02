CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey responds after bar bans ‘All I Want for Christmas’ until Dec. 1

By Nexstar Media Wire, Darcie Loreno
WBOY 12 News
 6 days ago

( WJW ) — A tweet showing a photo of a sign with rules on when Mariah Carey’s song “All I Want for Christmas is You” can play at an unnamed Dallas bar is going viral.

Twitter user @rkylesmith tweeted the photo on Oct. 22 with the caption: “Dallas jukebox.”

It says: “Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ will be skipped if played before December 1. After December 1 the song is only allowed one time a night.”

Mariah Carey herself responded on Oct. 28 after the original tweet was retweeted by another Twitter user. She tweeted a photo of herself dressed as though she’s going to battle. It read, “Is this the war on Christmas I’ve heard about?”

On Monday, Carey also declared it’s Christmastime while smashing a pumpkin in a video.

The Guinness World Records account even tweeted that it was the “new record for the earliest celebration of Christmas.”

This doesn’t mean we forget about Thanksgiving, though. Carey said to save the smashed pumpkins for pie “cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

WBOY 12 News

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

