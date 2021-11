Back in May we shared an interesting nugget of information from Giles Goddard relating to a pre-Ocarina of Time 'Zelda 64' demo. Goddard is well known for moving to Japan on the '90s alongside Dylan Cuthbert to assist Nintendo and produce games like Star Fox; he did some notable work on visual technology in the N64 era such as producing the Mario face that can be manipulated in Super Mario 64. He got our attention earlier this year when he described an early Legend of Zelda demo on the N64 that utilised a portal concept.

