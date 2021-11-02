CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports to move some USGA, R&A golf programming to USA Network

By Adam Woodard
 6 days ago
Public service announcement to golf fans: if you don’t know what channel to find USA Network on, now would be a good time to learn.

On Tuesday morning, NBC Sports announced that the USA Network would be broadening its slate of programming to include more sports, including USGA and R&A championships. More content will also be bound for CNBC, Peacock and other NBCUniversal platforms.

Early-round and weekend lead-in coverage of the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, British Open and AIG Women’s Open will all be on USA Network in 2022 while all PGA Tour events will remain exclusively on NBC or Golf Channel.

“We are excited to transition the cable coverage of many of our premium sports events to USA Network, Peacock, and other widely-distributed NBCUniversal platforms, which will give us a significant boost in television homes and will put us in an even stronger position as we grow our business,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports, via a release.

NBCSN will cease operations Dec. 31, 2021.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

