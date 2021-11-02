AFTD Publication Brings Federal Attention to FTD, the Most Common Dementia under 60

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) released a summary of corporate accomplishments and reports its third quarter 2021 financial results. Paul Friedman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal, stated, “Throughout the third quarter, the Madrigal team continued to progress MAESTRO-NASH, the pivotal serial liver biopsy study and a key component of the Phase 3 program for resmetirom for patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, NASH. We remain on track to complete the double-blind portion of our Phase 3 non-invasive imaging and biomarker study, MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, and report topline data by year-end, with additional topline data rollout in early 2022. We will also be presenting additional data from the open-label portion of this study at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® on November 12-15th.”

