King Of Prussia, PA

AFTD Publication Brings Federal Attention to FTD, the Most Common Dementia under 60

 6 days ago
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) recently released Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD): A Voice of the Patient Report. This report will provide the FDA with data and insights to evaluate future studies and treatments for FTD, the most common form of dementia under 60. As one family...

