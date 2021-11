The first event in Pokémon Go for November 2021 has arrived, and it’s the Diá de Muertos celebration. In it, there are several Pokémon you’ll be able to capture in the wild that generally don’t appear, and you’ll be able to complete a handful of particular research tasks with Pokémon rewards if you can grab them before the event. In this guide, we’re going to detail to you all of the shiny Pokémon that have increased spawns for the Diá de Muertos 2021 celebration.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO