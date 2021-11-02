10 Underrated SFF Comics By Diverse Creators

Out of the many horror/suspense movies that exist and among those that deal with mental issues this has to be one of my favorites. Maybe it’s because the main part of the story is about a writer that slowly but surely loses himself to his own story, or maybe it’s something else, but the acting in the movie is actually quite interesting as well. Johnny Depp, Maria Bello, Timothy Hutton, Charles Dutton, and John Turturro did a great job in bringing this story to life and were bolstered by several other skilled actors that helped out as supporting characters and extras. What’s really amusing is that as it happened with a few other King stories, so too did this one spring from a short story that had a very different ending. The initial story was also a bit different despite the fact that Mort Rainey became highly unbalanced in both the original and the movie. That’s kind of disturbing to think about as an author since a lot of people already think that some of us are a bit unhinged, and they’re not wrong. But skipping back and forth from reality to fantasy is a little different than plunging headfirst into the madness.

