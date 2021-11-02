CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Underrated SFF Comics By Diverse Creators

By Katie Liggera
Cover picture for the articleIn the comic sphere, science-fiction and fantasy narratives translate into grand, gorgeously-illustrated compositions. Illustrators, writers, and letterers from all walks of life are allowed to spill their imaginations about worlds beyond the stars and dangerous magic systems out onto the crisp pages of a comic book. Although the comics industry still...

Comic Book Preview – Action Comics #1036

DC releases Action Comics #1036 this coming Tuesday; check out the official preview here…. THE WARWORLD SAGA BEGINS! After learning of an enslaved race with mysterious ties to Krypton, Superman and the Authority travel across the galaxy to dethrone the new Mongul and liberate Warworld. Introducing new characters and a new corner of the DC Universe, the biggest Superman event since the Death and Return of Superman begins HERE!
15 Best Marvel and DC Superhero Comics For New Readers

The inception of comic publishers Marvel Comics and DC Comics reaches back as early as the late 1930s. Since then, an innumerable amount of comic books have been released between the two companies. With thousands of titles under their belts and countless character reboots, the comic industry can be daunting for newbie readers. If superheroes and sometimes heroic antiheroes interest you, this piece provides a list of accessible Marvel and DC superhero comics for novice readers.
Locke & Key Comic Creators Reveal the Inspiration Behind the Small World Key

Locke & Key returned to Netflix for its second season on October 22nd, 2021, and it introduced a whole host of new keys for the Locke kids to use to unlock unnatural forces at Keyhouse, a mansion that the family has taken care of for over 200 years. In a fun twist of storytelling, the Netflix version of the mansion is located in Matheson, Massachusetts, a nod to the great horror writer Richard Matheson (I Am Legend). Even though the Netflix adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's popular comic series of the same name already introduced many of the keys from the comics, the second season surprised fans by introducing a magical key from the Locke & Key tie-in issue released three years after the original series had ended, the Small World Key.
Marvel's Winter Soldier Creator Thinks Sebastian Stan Would Be 'Perfect' For Another Comic Book Role

Sebastian Stan has held the title of The Winter Soldier in the MCU for 10 years now, and his screen time majorly increased with the introduction of Marvel series this year and his role in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Being a reoccurring Marvel character certainly has its weight on an acting resume, but his role as a comic book character may not end with Bucky Barnes. Ed Brubraker, one of the Winter Soldier’s co-creators, has now revealed that he has his eye on Stan for another of his comic book creations.
Audiences grow for diverse TV but Latino, trans creators ignored: report

Audiences for more diverse television shows have grown during the pandemic, but Latino actors and writers remain underrepresented and transgender actors are "virtually absent," says a major new study released Tuesday. The annual Hollywood Diversity Report produced by the University of California, Los Angeles found a correlation last year between show ratings figures and the diversity of casts and writers' rooms, particularly in minority households. Broadcast ratings figures for white households were highest for shows with casts considered "relatively diverse" -- 31-40 percent minority -- while audiences in Black households peaked for series in which more than half the casts were from minorities. "The fact that shows with diverse writers' rooms did well last year also illustrates that audiences are looking for authentic portrayals," said Darnell Hunt, co-author and social science dean at UCLA.
Meet Comic Book Giant Brian Michael Bendis Creator of Miles Morales, Jessica Jones, Riri Williams, and Maria Hill!

METRO ENTERTAINMENT invites you to meet comic book all-star, Brian Michael Bendis on Friday, November 12th for an in-store autograph signing!. We’re grateful to have Mr. Bendis back at Metro Entertainment as part of the store’s 30th anniversary celebration. Brian Michael Bendis is an award-winning comics creator, New York Times...
Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shutting Down Production as Letitia Wright Recovers From On-Set Injury (Exclusive)

Disney’s highly anticipated Black Panther sequel has hit a new speed bump. The Marvel feature, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is temporarily shutting down due to the severity of the injury sustained by star Letitia Wright, sources close to the production tell The Hollywood Reporter. Wright was injured in late August while the film was shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. At the time, Marvel Studios said Wright’s injury would ultimately not impact the shooting schedule of the film. After the injury, Wright left for London, where the star has been since, while the production shot around her character, Shuri,...
Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
'Eternals' controversy: film is now banned in several countries

Marvel's upcoming blockbuster "Eternals" is now officially banned in several countries because of an openly gay character and a kiss. In Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, the film is listed as unavailable. In Saudi Arabia, homosexuality is punishable by death across the region, and in Singapore, the movie is listed as M18, meaning no one under 18 years of age can view the movie. A single spokesman for Singapore's Infocomm Media Media Development Authority said it was the "homosexual references" that got the film that rating.
Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
Underrated Horror Movie Recommendations: Secret Window

Out of the many horror/suspense movies that exist and among those that deal with mental issues this has to be one of my favorites. Maybe it’s because the main part of the story is about a writer that slowly but surely loses himself to his own story, or maybe it’s something else, but the acting in the movie is actually quite interesting as well. Johnny Depp, Maria Bello, Timothy Hutton, Charles Dutton, and John Turturro did a great job in bringing this story to life and were bolstered by several other skilled actors that helped out as supporting characters and extras. What’s really amusing is that as it happened with a few other King stories, so too did this one spring from a short story that had a very different ending. The initial story was also a bit different despite the fact that Mort Rainey became highly unbalanced in both the original and the movie. That’s kind of disturbing to think about as an author since a lot of people already think that some of us are a bit unhinged, and they’re not wrong. But skipping back and forth from reality to fantasy is a little different than plunging headfirst into the madness.
What is Kenny from 90 Day Fiance's everyday job?

Kenneth Niedermeier’s relationship with Armando has been followed by TLC cameras since the start. But what does Kenny do for a living?. He went from living in the US to packing up his bags for Mexico to be with Armando Rubio – a true love story on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. We often see their loved-up life as a couple on social media, but now that season 3 is getting well underway, fans wonder what Kenny does for work.
